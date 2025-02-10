Picking a combined men-women RCB playing XI for 2025 season ft. Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women’s team scripted history in 2024 by lifting the first trophy in the franchise's history. The men’s team has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008 but is yet to win the trophy.

Despite their underwhelming performances over the years, they have a massive fan base and continue to remain one of the most followed franchises in the tournament's history. While 17 seasons haven't been enough for RCB to win the IPL, the women’s squad lifted the WPL title in just the second season.

The third edition of the WPL starts on February 14 and the defending champions will be hoping to replicate their heroics from the previous season. They have a well-oiled unit with all bases covered and will be one of the teams to watch out for in the five-team tournament.

The 18th season of the IPL will start immediately after the conclusion of the WPL and RCB, having formed a relatively new team, will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and lift their maiden IPL title. Ahead of the WPL season, we have made a combined RCB XI featuring both men and women cricketers.

Here is the combined XI:

Openers - Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana

One of the greatest white ball batters of all time, Virat Kohli will feature in most playing XIs. He opens the innings in this combined XI in the company of Smriti Mandhana. Kohli is the leading run-getter in the IPL having scored 8,004 runs with eight centuries and 55 fifties to his name.

One of the most elegant batters in world cricket, Smriti Mandhana is Kohli’s partner in the combined XI. The southpaw led RCB to their first-ever trophy in 2024. Mandhana makes batting look ridiculously easy and could also be a captaincy option in this XI.

Middle-order and all-rounders - Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajat Patidar, Ellyse Perry, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Richa Ghosh

Danni Wyat-Hodge generally opens the batting, but to accommodate Kohli and Mandhana at the top of the order, she moves a step down in the order. Wyatt is an immaculate cutter of the ball and has the ability to play all around the wicket. The 33-year-old is pretty close to the perfect modern-day T20 batter.

Rajat Patidar has played some exhilerating knocks for RCB (source: Getty)

Rajat Patidar was retained by RCB ahead of the 2025 season for his stunning performances in the previous seasons. He is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and makes batting look ridiculously easy when in full flow. Patidar can clear the boundary without flexing his muscles and will bat at No.4 in this combined XI.

Ellyse Perry is one of the greatest all-rounders (source: Getty)

Arguably the greatest all-rounder to have played the game of cricket, Ellyse Perry comes in at No.5. She could make this playing XI solely as a batter or bowler. Perry was instrumental in RCB’s triumphant campaign in 2024 and made a great impact with both bat and ball. The 34-year-old will be hopeful of replicating her brilliance this season as well.

Krunal Pandya will lend the ideal balance to the team with his all-round abilities. Having played for the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants, Krunal walks into the RCB combined playing XI with his ability to play the big shots and bowl four overs regularly.

David will look to hit the ground running (source: Getty)

One of the most destructive T20 batters in the modern era, Tim David will play the role of a finisher for RCB. David is someone who can change the complexion of a match within the span of a few deliveries. On his day, he has the ability to destroy any bowling attack and will look to gel into the RCB squad as quickly as possible.

Richa Ghosh will be the wicket-keeper in this combined XI. She might be batting a bit lower than usual but will lend the depth that RCB require. Ghosh is someone who can smash sixes at will, making her an integral part of the playing XI.

Bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyanka Patil, Josh Hazlewood

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of the reckoning for India for more than two years (source: Getty)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has finally found a new franchise which might help him revive his career, which has been on a downward spiral in the last few years. One of the greatest swing bowlers to have come out of India, Bhuvneshwar will take the new ball and will also bowl some crucial overs in the death. He has been one of the most successful bowlers in the IPL with 181 wickets so far.

Shreyanka Patil has taken giant strides in the last couple of years and has become an integral part of India's white-ball sides as well as RCB in the WPL. Shreyanka can be a match-winner with the ball on her day and gives it a rip on pitches which offer some assistance to the spinners. She is also a useful lower-order batter.

Josh Hazlewood is back with the RCB unit and will be an important cog in the upcoming IPL. Hazlewood hits the deck hard and has the ability to take wickets with new ball. He moves the ball both ways and also has the necessary attributes to bowl in the death.

Impact Subs - Renuka Singh Thakur, Nuwan Thushara

With the impact sub-rule, two bowlers who can come into the fray are Renuka Thakur and Nuwan Thushara. Renuka is an out-and-out swing bowler who can challenge any top-order batter. Meanwhile, Thushara, with his slingy action, can pose a serious threat if he gets his line and length right.

