Picking the combined MI and Gujarat Giants playing XI for WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG) will face off in the opening encounter of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on March 4 in Mumbai.

Both WPL teams have quite a few similarities, right from influential captains in Harmanpreet Kaur for MI and Alyssa Healy for GG. They also have a whole host of quality all-rounders to choose from, something that gives them an edge over other teams at the start of WPL 2023.

With some interesting Indian players too in the mix, let's have a look at what the strongest possible combined XI of MI and GG would look like ahead of WPL 2023:

Openers: Alyssa Healy & Ashwani Kumari

Alyssa Healy is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous batters in the world and a true big-match player. The fact that she can open the batting as well as keep wickets definitely makes her an incredible addition to any team.

Ashwani Kumari is a name that not many would have heard of, but she has had a reputation for being an explosive batter, especially in the powerplay. She has scored a truckload of runs in the Jharkhand Women's T20 League and the fact that she can bowl a bit of medium pace is just the icing on the cake.

Middle order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur & Ashleigh Gardner

This world-class trio are among the most dangerous middle-order batters in the current women's game. Nat Sciver-Brunt has already shown what she is capable of with another incredible knock in the recent Women's T20 World Cup game against Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Kaur could be the glue in the middle order around which the other batters can express themselves. She can play both as an anchor and also turn into a power-hitter when needed. Ashleigh Gardner is another all-rounder who is simply unstoppable with the bat when she gets going.

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana

Right-arm wrist-spinner Amelia Kerr is more than capable with the bat and can easily do the job in the top order. Her match-winning ability with both the bat and the ball makes her another obvious pick in the XI.

Amanjot Kaur won the Player of the Match award on her T20I debut for India for her exploits with the bat. She can come in handy with her left-arm medium pace as well.

Sneh Rana brings a lot of experience to the side, thanks to her clutch performances under pressure and the ability to come in handy with the bat.

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi

Pooja Vastrakar has grown into a reliable cricketer for India with the ball in hand and has also shown shades of her ability to score crucial runs when needed. Dayalan Hemalatha is another such player who can play as an off-spinner and is used as a floater in the batting line-up according to the situation.

Mansi Joshi hasn't been around the Indian team for a while now, but this WPL season could really give her the opportunity to make an impact and bring her experience into play.

Poll : 0 votes