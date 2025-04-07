Picking a combined MI-RCB playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 20 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. MI have yet again made a slow start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning only one of their four games. As for RCB, they won their first two matches before tasting defeat in their last match.

Mumbai suffered a 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Fielding first, they gave away more than 200 runs even though captain Hardik Pandya claimed a five-fer. In the chase, they were held to 191-5 despite a valiant half-century from Suryakumar Yadav (67 off 43). Tilak Varma, however, had to be retired out as he failed to get going.

Bengaluru got hammered by Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in their previous match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, they only managed to put up 169-8 on the board after losing four early wickets. Gujarat motored home in the chase, getting to the target in 17.5 overs.

Ahead of match number 20 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, we pick a combined MI vs RCB combined XI with impact sub options.

Top-order: Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli would be the openers in the combined MI-RCB playing XI, while Suryakumar Yadav could bat at the No. 3 position. Salt has smashed 102 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 170. He has provided the early impetus to RCB with the willow in hand.

Kohli began IPL 2025 with an unbeaten half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He followed it up with 31 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before being dismissed cheaply against GT. MI star Suryakumar has been exceptional with the bat. In four innings, he has clubbed 171 runs at a strike rate of 161.32.

Middle-order & All-rounders: Rajat Patidar (c), Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya

Rajat Patidar would lead the combined MI-RCB IPL 2025 playing XI. He has been impressive with the bat and as leader as well. In three innings, he has contributed 97 runs at a strike rate of 161.66, which includes a blazing half-century.

MI's Naman Dhir is a surprise entry in the combined XI, but he has done enough to he picked ahead of the struggling Varma. After contributing an unbeaten 18 off 11 against GT, the batter smashed an impressive 46 off 24 balls against LSG, a knock that featured four fours and three sixes.

The Pandya brothers and Liam Livingstone would be the all-rounders in the combined MI-RCB IPL 2025 playing XI. Hardik excelled with a five-fer against Lucknow and also contributed an unbeaten 28 off 16 in the same match.

Krunal Pandya has not had much to do with the bat in hand, but has been impressive with his left-arm spin. He was the Player of the Match for his 3-29 against KKR at Eden Gardens. Livingstone scored a valiant half-century for RCB against GT and has also chipped in with a couple of wickets with his spin bowling.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit to take part in the match against Bengaluru on Monday. He walks into the combined XI on the basis of his huge reputation. The right-arm pacer has 165 IPL wickets in 133 matches at an average of 22.51 and an economy rate of 7.30.

Expand Tweet

Trent Boult and Josh Hazlewood would be the other frontline pacers in the combined Mumbai-Bengaluru playing XI. Boult has chipped in with a wicket each in the last three matches he has played. RCB's seasoned right-arm pacer Hazlewood has made a big impact, with six wickets in three innings at an average of 14.33 and an economy rate of 7.26.

Impact sub options: Rohit Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Vignesh Puthur

Rohit Sharma and Jitesh Sharma could be the impact sub options among batters in the combined Mumbai-Bengaluru XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and Vignesh Puthur could be picked among the bowlers.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More