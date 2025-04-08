Picking a combined PBKS-CSK playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Shreyas Iyer & Noor Ahmad

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 22 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (April 8) in Mullanpur. Both sides are coming off a loss and will look to get back on track in this fixture.

PBKS started off the season with two wins on the trot. However, they sustained a 50-run loss in their recent outing against the Rajasthan Royals. After conceding 205, they were restricted to 155/9 in their designated 20 overs.

Meanwhile, CSK opened their account in their first fixture but have suffered three consecutive losses, which has dampened their confidence. In their last appearance, the Men in Yellow failed to chase down 184, losing by 25 runs.

Although, CSK have a slight edge in the overall head-to-head record, PBKS have won four out of their last five clashes in the cash-rich league. It will be interesting to see who among the two teams can get back to winning ways.

On that note, let's check out the hypothetical Playing XI for an important clash between PBKS and CSK.

Top-order: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Prabhsimran Singh will serve as an opener and wicketkeeper for this side. After starting the season with a five-run knock, Prabhsimran showed his hitting ability with a match-winning 69 off 34 against the Lucknow Super Giants. Although he was dismissed for 17 in the last game, he will look to be among the key contributors.

Rachin Ravindra fared well in his first two games, returning with knocks of 65* and 41. However, the Kiwi international has struggled in his last two appearances, scoring 3 & 0. However, with a track record of scoring runs in crunch games, he is expected to provide a good start to CSK in this game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is CSK's top batter so far in this season, with 121 runs in four innings. His best knock of 63 off 44 balls came against the Rajasthan Royals. If Gaikwad remains in the crease for a couple of overs, he can convert his starts into a substantial knock.

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shivam Dube, Glenn Maxwell

Shreyas Iyer has been in the form of his life in the last few months. He started IPL 2025 on a roll, slamming 97* off 42 balls against the Gujarat Titans, and then followed it up with a 52*-run knock off 30 balls against LSG.

In his last outing, Iyer hit two stylish fours against RR's Jofra Archer but was dismissed for 10. Nevertheless, with a solid form and confidence, Iyer will be the most important batter and a skipper for this side.

Nehal Wadhera will come in at No. 5 in this hypothetical XI. After scoring 43* off 25 against LSG, the southpaw played a stellar knock of 62 off 41 balls against RR at the same position. With an all-round game to back it up, Wadhera is likely to be among the key run-scorers in this clash.

Shivam Dube managed to score only 64 runs in four innings but did show his desire to play a big knock. For instance, he could play an 18-run knock against RR but displayed his hitting ability. If he starts to connect, there can be no bowlers or the ground that can stop him.

Glenn Maxwell played an impressive knock of 30 off 21 balls in a crunch situation for PBKS in his last outing. The part-time spinner has bagged two wickets as well. Maxwell will play as a finisher and a fifth bowler for the side.

Lower-order: Arshdeep Singh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Lockie Feguson

Arshdeep Singh is PBKS' top bowler with six wickets in three games at an economy of 9.50. His best figures of 3/43 came against LSG, which played a key role in the side's eight-wicket victory.

Arshdeep is expected to secure important breakthroughs in the powerplay and contain the batters in the death in this game as well.

Noor Ahmad has been the best bowler of IPL 2025 so far, with 10 dismissals in four matches. With many variations and tight line-lengths, the wrist spinner has shown the ability to put batters in a spot of bother. He registered his best figures of 4/18 in the opening game against the Mumbai Indians.

Khaleel Ahmed has looked in rhythm with the new ball in all his appearances in this season. The left-arm pacer can swing the ball both ways with optimum pace and is difficult to handle for the batters. He has scalped eight wickets in four games at an impressive economy of 7.50.

Lockie Ferguson has picked up three wickets in two games at an economy of 9. The right-arm pacer has effectively used the slower balls and other variations to keep the batters quiet against him. He will look to continue the same form in this game as well.

Impact sub: Shashank Singh

A clean hitter of the cricket ball, Shashank Singh started the season with a splendid knock of 44* off 16 balls against the Titans, which comprised six fours and two smaximums. He will be an Impact Player for this XI due to his innate ability to score boundaries from ball one.

