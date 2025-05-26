Picking a combined PBKS-MI playing 11 ahead of IPL 2025 match ft. Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The game is a must-win contest for both sides as the winning team will be confirmed of a top two berth. On the other hand, the losing side will finish outside the top two.

PBKS are currently in second place, with 17 points from 13 matches. They went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their previous match. However, they need to put behind the disappointment and focus on the task on hand. A victory on Monday will take them to 19 points. In such a scenario, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the only team than can match them on points.

MI are currently placed in fourth position in the IPL 2025 points table, with 16 points from 13 matches. A win over PBKS will take them to 18 points. However, they will finish above Gujarat Titans (GT) on the points table due to their superior net run rate. Only RCB can then surpass them on points.

Ahead of the PBKS-MI IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, we pick a combined XI for the game, with impact player options.

Top order: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer

Prabhsimran Singh and Rohit Sharma would be the openers in the combined PBKS-MI IPL 2025 playing XI, while Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer would bat at No. 3. Prabhsimran has smashed 486 runs in 13 innings at an average of 37.38 and a strike rate of 170.52, with four half-centuries to his name.

Seasoned MI batter Rohit has scored 305 runs in 12 innings at an average of 27.72 and a strike rate of 150.99, with three fifties to his name. As for Shreyas, he has contributed 488 runs in 13 innings at an average of 48.80 and a strike rate of 172.43, with five half-centuries to his credit.

Middle order and all-rounders: Suryakumar Yadav, Shashank Singh, Hardik Pandya (c), Azmatullah Omarzai

Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form for MI in IPL 2025. In 13 innings, he has clobbered 583 runs at an average of 72.87 and a strike rate of 170.46, with the aid of four half-centuries. The 360-degree batter hammered a game-defining 73* off 43 in the crucial clash against DC at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shashank Singh has been among the many positives for PBKS with the willow in IPL 2025. The hard-hitting batter has slammed 284 runs in 11 innings at an average of 56.80 and a strike rate of 149.47, with two cracking fifties.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya and PBKS' Azmatullah Omarzai would be the all-rounders in the combined XI. Pandya has 161 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 161. With the ball, he has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 19.76. Omarzai has picked up five wickets in five innings, chipping in with some crucial scalps. He has also played some handy cameos with the bat in hand.

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh would be the frontline pacers in the PBKS-MI combined IPL 2025 playing XI, while Harpreet Brar and Mitchell Santner would be the spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal would have fit into the playing XI, but he has not been picked due to the uncertainty over his availability.

Bumrah has picked up 16 wickets in nine innings at an average of 14.12 and an economy rate of 6.39. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has claimed 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 24.12 and an economy rate of 8.70.

Shifting focus to spinners, Brar has picked up nine wickets in five innings at an average of 15.11 and an economy rate of 8.50. As for Santner, the MI left-arm spinner has picked up seven wickets in 10 innings at an economy rate of 7.60.

Impact Player options: Trent Boult, Priyansh Arya, Karn Sharma, Josh Inglis, Naman Dhir

