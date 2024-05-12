Picking a combined RCB-DC playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Virat Kohli, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 62 of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12. This game will be the second match of the double-header. DC will be without the services of their skipper Rishabh Pant for the crucial clash as he has been handed a one-match suspension for slow over-rate.

RCB need to beat DC to stay alive in the playoffs race. They have 10 points from 12 matches and are seventh in the IPL 2024 points table. Faf du Plessis and co. are on a four-match winning streak and will look to make it five in a row. In their previous match, they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs.

Shifting focus to Delhi, they are fifth in the points table, with 12 points from 12 matches. With multiple teams still in contention for place in the playoffs, it will be crucial for DC to get the better of Bengaluru on Sunday. In their previous match, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs at home.

In the head-to-head battle, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have an 18-11 lead over Delhi Capitals. As the teams prepare for battle on Sunday, we pick a combined XI of the two sides for IPL 2024.

Openers: Virat Kohli (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk

RCB's Virat Kohli and DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk would form a destructive opening combination in the combined XI. Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder, having amassed 634 runs in 12 innings at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51. He has one hundred and five fifties to his name in IPL 2024. Kohli was Player of the Match for his 92 off 47 against Punjab Kings.

Fraser-McGurk has been sensational for Delhi since making his IPL debut. In seven innings, he has smashed 309 runs at an average of 44.14 and a sensational strike rate of 235.87, with four half-centuries. In DC's win over Rajasthan, he clobbered 50 off 20 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes.

Middle-order & All-rounders: Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Tristan Stubbs, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Axar Patel

Rajat Patidar has been in fantastic form with the willow.

Rajat Patidar did not have a great start to IPL 2024. The RCB batter seemed to have carried his poor form from the Test series against England into the tournament. However, he has overturned his fortunes in dramatic fashion. He has slammed 268 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 183.56, with four half-centuries. Patidar hammered 55 off 23 in the win over Punjab.

Cameron Green has done a decent job for RCB as their main all-rounder. He has played some crucial knocks, including the 46 off 27 against PBKS. Green has also been handy with his medium pace, picking some key wickets.

Tristan Stubbs has excelled for Delhi Capitals with the willow. In 11 innings, he has smacked 318 runs at a strike rate of 188.16, with two half-centuries. The 23-year-old contributed 41 off 20 balls against RR, hitting three fours and as many sixes.

RCB's Dinesh Karthik would be the keeper-batter and the finisher in the combined XI. Despite batting in the lower-order, he has contributed 301 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 196.73, with two half-centuries. The veteran keeper-batter has contributed handy 20s in two of his last four innings.

Apart from Green, Swapnil Singh and Axar Patel would be the other two all-rounders in the combined RCB-DC XI. Swapnil has played a couple of handy cameos and has made a significant impact with his left-arm spin. He impressed with 2-28 against Punjab Kings.

Axar, who will be leading DC against Bengaluru in Pant's absence, has been consistent with the ball. He has claimed 10 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.33. With the bat, he has had limited opportunities. However, he did contribute a half-century against Gujarat Titans (GT) when he was promoted in the batting order.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar

RCB's Mohammed Siraj and DC's Mukesh Kumar would be the frotnline pacers in the combined XI. After a poor start, Siraj has come into his own in recent games. He followed up his 2-29 against Gujarat Titans, with 3-34 against Punjab Kings.

Mukesh has impressed with 15 scalps in eight matches for DC at an average of 20.80. In his last two matches, he has registered figures of 3-59 against Mumbai Indians and 2-30 against Rajasthan Royals.

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav would be the main spinner in the combined RCB-DC XI. The experiened bowler has claimed 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.50. Kuldeep was Player of the Match for his figures of 2-25 in the 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

