Picking a combined RCB-GT playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 clash ft. Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) meet in a high-octane clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 2. These sides know each other fairly well, with the latter even boasting of five former RCB players in their ranks.

Both teams have hefty batting orders which will come in handy at a venue that is known for its high-scoring possibilities. RCB see themselves perched on top of the IPL table at the moment, which is something of an anomaly, and will want to make it last for as long as possible and remain in the upper echelons.

GT, who are fourth in the table with one win and one loss in two matches, will want to disrupt RCB's momentum, and they have the right set of players who can do that. They seem to be the more balanced among the two teams on offer, but will need to adapt themselves quickly to the surface here in the Garden City.

In this piece, we take a look at a combined RCB-GT playing XI ahead of the match.

Top-order batters: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Shubman Gill

The top order of this side picks itself: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Shubman Gill. Kohli's name is the first that comes in this side, given the monumental record he enjoys at this venue. The 3,456 runs the former India captain has scored at the Chinnaswamy is the most by a player at a venue in T20 cricket.

England wicketkeeper-batter Salt will be expected to partner Kohli while opening the innings - his swashbuckling style of batting against the new ball inside the powerplay makes him a favourite among T20 crowds. Gill will be expected to provide stability and solidity to this team when coming in at number three.

Middle-order batters: Jos Buttler, Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Liam Livingstone

Jos Buttler, who will don the big gloves for this team, will come in at No.4, followed by Rajat Patidar, who will skipper the side. Buttler and Patidar are known for their explosive batting abilities, while the latter is specifically renowned to be among the best spin-hitters going around. He will come in handy when facing tweakers.

Sai Sudharsan and Patidar can interchange their batting position as number six might be a tad too low for the former, who is primarily an opener. The presence of a southpaw in the middle overs will help this side cause trouble to their opponents, while lying in wait for burly Liam Livingstone, who will be expected to hit almost every ball out of the park.

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

R Sai Kishore will be the sole spinner in this side, given that the Chinnaswamy has not been known to be a good friend to slow bowlers in recent times. He will be accompanied by the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj in the bowling department of this side.

Hazlewood and Siraj will take the new ball, while Krishna will come in as the first-change bowler. Kishore, who has enough experience to bowl inside and outside the powerplay, will have to take up a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

Siraj and Hazlewood are known to do well inside the powerplay, with the latter enjoying a blistering spell of 3-21 against the Chennai Super Kings, but Krishna's variations with the slightly older ball will be interesting to see.

Impact player: Krunal Pandya

The position of the impact player was a toss-up between Krunal Pandya and Rahul Tewatia, but the former wins the day owing to his impressive bowling skills. While both these players have floundered with the bat in hand recently, Pandya's 3/29 against the Kolkata Knight Riders tilted the balance slightly in his favour.

Although Pandya is not renowned to be as big a hitter of the ball as Tewatia is, he can be quite handy lower down the order - he even boasts a strike rate of 130 in T20 cricket. The older Pandya brother can be a fine addition to this team given that he can contribute with both ball and bat in hand, and is a true all-rounder.

