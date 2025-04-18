Picking a combined RCB-PBKS playing 11 with impact sub ahead of IPL 2025 match ft. Phil Salt, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) challenge in match number 34 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. Both RCB and PBKS have eight points from six matches and are third and fourth respectively in the points table.

Bengaluru thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, RR were held to 173 even though they only lost four wickets. In the chase, RCB romped home in 17.3 overs courtesy of Phil Salt (65 off 33), Virat Kohli (62* off 45) and Devdutt Padikkal (40* off 28). Bengaluru's overall form has been impressive in IPL 2025 so far.

Punjab pulled off a stunning 16-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match in Mullanpur. In a low-scoring thriller, PBKS were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs, batting first. KKR, however, crumbled to 95 all out in the chase as Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen combined to pick up seven wickets.

Bengaluru and Punjab have clashed 33 times in the IPL, with PBKS having a 17-16 lead in the head-to-head battle. Ahead of match number 34 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, we pick a combined RCB-PBKS playing XI.

Top-order: Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Priyansh Arya

Salt, Kohli and young Priyansh Arya would form a strong top-order in the combined Bengaluru-Punjab IPL 2025 playing XI. Salt has been incredible with his big-hitting in the powerplay. In six innings, he has scored 208 runs at a strike rate of 185.71, with two half-centuries to his credit.

Kohli has complemented Salt brilliantly. In six innings, the seasoned RCB batter has scored 248 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 143.35, with three fifties. Young PBKS opener Arya has been one of the finds of IPL 2025. In six innings, he has clobbered 216 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 216, which includes a scintillating ton against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Middle-order & All-rounders: Rajat Patidar (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer both find a place in the combined XI. In five innings, Patidar has contributed 186 runs at a strike rate of 161.73, with two half-centuries. He has been one of the key reasons behind the team's impressive performance in IPL 2025 so far. Shreyas has also impressed, with 250 runs in six innings at a sensational strike rate of 204.91, with three fifties.

Shashank Singh would be the finisher in the combined RCB-PBKS XI, while Krunal Pandya and Jansen would be the all-rounders. Shashank has contributed 126 runs in five innings at strike rate of 148.23, with a best of 52*. Krunal hasn't been needed with the bat much, but has picked up eight scalps with his left-arm spin. Jansen has six wickets and played a good cameo of 34* from 19 against CSK.

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

The RCB duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be the frontline pacers in the combined playing XI, while seasoned PBKS leggie Chahal would be the main slow bowler. Hazlewood has claimed nine wickets in six matches at an impressive average of 21 and an economy rate of 8.65. The right-arm pacer's best of 3-21 was registered in the famous triumph against CSK at Chepauk.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar has chipped in with six wickets in five matches at an average of 24.83 and an economy rate of 7.84. His best of 2-26 came against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a home game. Both Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood have complemented each other really well.

Chahal did not have a great start to his IPL 2025 campaign. He picked up only two wickets in PBKS' first five matches and was expensive as well. The versatile spinner, however, lifted his game against KKR and produced a superb spell of 4-28 to bowl his side to victory defending a small total of 111.

Impact Player options: Jitesh Sharma, Suyash Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell

