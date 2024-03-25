Picking a combined RCB-PBKS playing 11 for IPL 2024 ft. Virat Kohli, Sam Curran

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25. RCB began their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while PBKS beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in their first IPL 2024 match.

RCB batted first against CSK at Chepauk and put up 173/6 on the board. They began well, but were stifled as Mustafizur Rahman claimed 4/29 in his four overs. Bengaluru then could not make much of an impact with the ball as Chennai chased the target in 18.4 overs. Speaking of Punjab, they bowled first against Delhi and restricted the opposition to 174/9. PBKS chased the target in 19.2 overs.

Looking at the head-to-head battle between RCB and PBKS, Punjab have a 17-14 lead over Bengaluru after 31 games. As the teams get set to clash in IPL 2024, we pick a combined XI of both sides for the ongoing edition.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and senior batter Virat Kohli would open the innings in the combined Bengaluru-Punjab XI for IPL 2024. While both fell after getting starts in the previous match, they have an excellent record in the IPL.

Kohli is of course the all-time leading run-getter with over 7,200 runs from 238 matches at an average of 37.16 and a strike rate of 129.93, with a record seven hundreds and 50 fifties. Du Plessis has 4,168 runs from 131 games, averaging 36.88 at a strike rate of 134.27.

Expand Tweet

As a pair, Kohli and Du Plessis have scored 1,366 runs from 27 innings at an average of 50.59, with five century stands.

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck in the CSK-RCB IPL 2024 opener, perishing to Deepak Chahar. However, he is a destructive batter who can single-handedly turn matches on its head. Maxwell has 2,719 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of close to 158. He is also a handy off-spinner and a brilliant fielder.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran was the Player of the Match in PBKS' win over DC. He slammed 63 off 47 balls, hitting six fours and a six, as Punjab chased down 175. Curran is also a good left-arm pacer who can win games with the ball on his day.

Liam Livingstone also played an important role in PBKS' win over DC. He smashed 38* off 21 balls, slamming two fours and three sixes. The big-hitting Livingstone performer the finisher's role after Curran's exit. He can chip in with the ball and is a very good fielder as well.

Although RCB went down to CSK in the IPL 2024 opener, Anuj Rawat's batting effort was one of the big positives for the team. With Bengaluru having lost their way after a bright start, the young left-hander resurrected the innings, smacking 48 off 25 balls, with the aid of four fours and three sixes.

Veteran Bengaluru keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik proved that there is still some fight left in him, smashing a defiant 38* off 26 balls against CSK. Karthik hit three fours and two sixes, adding 95 for the sixth wicket with Rawat.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj had a poor game against CSK, going wicketless in his four overs and conceding 38 runs. However, he has a good record in the IPL, having claimed 78 wickets in 80 matches, with two four-fers.

Expand Tweet

Harshal Patel proved slightly expensive at the end for PBKS against DC, but he did pick up the big wickets of David Warner and Rishabh Pant. Also, he gets the nod ahead of Kagiso Rabada due to the four-player cap on overseas cricketers.

Punjab left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh impressed with figures of 2/28 against Delhi. He dismissed Mitchell Marsh, who was looking very dangerous at the top of the order. Also, Arshdeep has a good record in the IPL, having claimed 59 scalps in 52 games.

PBKS leggie Rahul Chahar would be the main slow bowler in the team. He claimed 1/33 against Delhi Capitals, getting the wicket of Tristan Stubbs and keeping things reasonably quiet. Chahar has 66 wickets in 70 IPL matches at an average of 28.71 and an economy rate of 7.57.