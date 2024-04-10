Picking a combined RR-GT playing XI for IPL 2024 ft. Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 24 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. RR have made a terrific start to the campaign, winning all four games, while GT have had a mixed run, winning two and losing three of their five matches.

In their last game, Rajasthan Royals hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Jaipur. Bowling first, RR restricted RCB to 183-3, with Virat Kohli scoring a hundred. In their chase, they got home in 19.1 overs, courtesy of a solid batting effort, led by Jos Butler's unbeaten century.

Meanwhie, Gujarat Titans suffered a 33-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous clash. Bowling first, GT did well to restrict LSG to 163-5, but the Titans were bowled out for 130 in response, with Yash Thakur claiming 5-30.

In the head-to-head battle, Gujarat have a 4-1 lead over Rajasthan. As the teams gear up for the clash in Jaipur on Wednesday, we pick a combined XI of both sides for IPL 2024:

Openers: Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill

RR's Jos Buttler and GT skipper Shubman Gill would open the batting in the combined XI for IPL 2024.

After three low scores, Buttler hit form against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 58 in Jaipur. It was a typically aggressive knock from the England batter, which featured nine fours and four sixes.

Gill, meanwhile, has played only one knock of note so far in this year's IPL. He hit a sublime 89* off 48, with the aid of six fours and four sixes against Punjab Kings. The effort went in vain eventually, but GT will expect more such knocks from their captain.

Middle order: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer

In-form Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson would lead the combined RR-GT XI and would also be the keeper-batter in the side.

Samson began IPL 2024 with a brilliant 82* off 52 against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. After a couple of low scores, he contributed 69 off 42 in the triumph over RCB in Jaipur.

Sai Sudharsan is yet to get a half-century in IPL 2024, but he has crossed the 30-run mark in all five visits to the crease this season. Beginning the competition with 45 against Mumbai Indians, he has registered scores of 37, 45, 33 and 31 in his subsequent four innings.

Riyan Parag has had an exceptional run for RR in IPL 2024. In four innings, he has smashed 185 runs at an average of 92.50 and a strike rate of 158.12. The 22-year-old contributed 43 against LSG, 84* against Delhi Capitals and 54* against Mumbai Indians before registering a single-digit score against RCB.

Shimron Hetmyer has not had much to do in IPL 2024, as the RR batters before him have been in impressive form. He contributed 14* off seven against DC and 11* off six against RCB. Hetmyer can be very handy with his big-hitting skills, though.

Bowlers: Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Gujarat Titans pacer Darshan Nalkande has picked up three wickets in three games in IPL 2024. He picked up two crucial scalps against LSG, dismissing KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis.

Canny GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan hasn't produced any outstanding spells so far. However, he has been among the wickets consistently. Against Lucknow, he came up with an economical spell, finishing with 1-28 from four overs.

Gujarat Titans medium pacer Mohit Sharma is having another good IPL season. In five games, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 23.57. Mohit's best performance came against SunRisers Hyderabad, claiming 3-25 in his four overs.

RR left-arm pacer Trent Boult also features in the combined XI. The seasoned Kiwi has five wickets in four games, including 2-35 against LSG and a game-defining 3-22 versus Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's love affair with the IPL continues. He's the joint-second leading wicket-taker this season, with eight scalps from four games at an average of 11.12.

After kicking off his IPL 2024 campaign with 1-25 against LSG, Chahal claimed 2-19 against DC, 3-11 against MI and 2-34 versus his former franchise RCB.