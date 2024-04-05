Picking a combined SRH-CSK playing XI for IPL 2024 ft. Travis Head, Shivam Dube

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 18 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5. Hyderabad have had an inconsistent campaign, winning one and losing two games, while Chennai began with two wins before going down in their third game.

In their previous game, SRH suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Hyderabad came up with a poor effort, managing only 162-8. In response, Gujarat Titans got home in 19.1 overs, with SRH bowlers failing to create any kind of pressure.

CSK, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat in IPL 2024 when they went down to Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam by 20 runs. Batting first, DC put up an impressive total of 191-5. Chennai had a rare off-day with the bat, as they held to 171-6.

Looking at the head-to-head record between Hyderabad and Chennai, SRH have won only five of 19 games, while CSK have been victorious in 14. As the two teams clash on Friday, we pick a combined Hyderabad-Chennai XI for IPL 2024:

Openers: Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra

The dynamic duo of Travis Head and Rachin Ravindra would open the batting in the combined SRH-CSK playing XI. Head smashed a brilliant 62 off only 24 in the win over Mumbai Indians. Hyderabad will be expecting more such blazing performances from him.

Ravindra has ensured CSK do not miss the services of the injured Devon Conway at the top of the order. He whacked 37 off 15 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and followed it up with 46 off 20 against Gujarat Titans before registering his first failure of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals.

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Heinrich Klaasen, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

Heinrich Klaasen has been in supreme form for SRH.

Abhishek Sharma has been in impressive form for SRH in IPL 2024. The left-handed batter began the tournament with 32 off 19 against Kolkata Knight Riders and followed it up with 63 off 23 against Mumbai Indians. Against Gujarat Titans, he contributed 29 off 20.

CSK batter Shivam Dube has carried on from where he left off last season. The left-hander began IPL 2024 with an unbeaten 34 in the win over RCB. He clubbed 51 off 23 versus GT before being dismissed for 18 in the loss to Delhi Capitals.

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen walks into the combined XI following his stupendous batting form. He clobbered 63 off 29 in a valiant effort against KKR, slamming eight sixes. In the high-scoring clash against Mumbai Indians, he hammered 80* off 34, hitting four fours and seven sixes

Seasoned CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has not had a lot to do in IPL 2024 so far. However, he finds a place in the combined XI due to the balance he brings as an all-rounder. Jadeja scored 25* against RCB and 21* against DC.

The legendary MS Dhoni also makes it to the combined SRH-CSK playing XI. Although Chennai Super Kings went down to Delhi Capitals in their last game, Dhoni shone with the bat, smashing 37* off 16, hitting four fours and three sixes. He has also been his usual alert self behind the wickets.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Pat Cummins (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar

With Jadeja, Head, Abhishek and Ravindra offering spin options, four frontline pace bowlers make it to the combined XI. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande are two picks from Chennai Super Kings, while Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar make the cut from SRH.

Chahar claimed 2-28 against GT and one wicket against RCB. Deshpande impressed with 2-21 against Gujarat and was economical against Delhi even though he didn't pick up a wicket.

SRH captain Cummins has done a good job with the ball, picking up four wickets in three games, including a two-fer against Mumbai Indians.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expensive in the first two games for Hyderabad but found his rhythm with 0-27 in four overs against GT. Given his vast experience, he will be expected to come good soon.

Matheesha Pathirana might not have found a place in the starting XI due to the cap on foreign players but could come in as an Impact Player.