PL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's RR vs PBKS match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the eighth match of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

RR, last year's finalists, got off to a scintillating start in IPL 2023, beating SunRisers Hyderabad by 73 runs. It was a combined effort from all players, which will keep the team in high stead ahead of their next game against PBKS.

The Kings, meanwhile, defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening game. PBKS have a good all-round unit with all bases covered and will look to continue their winning run.

The wicket at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium has assisted slower bowlers, given that the average first-innings score at the venue is less than 150. Both teams have quality spinners in their ranks and the upcoming contest is set to be an intriguing one.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets in today's RR vs PBKS tie.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Senior RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022, ending the campaign with 27 wickets in 17 matches.

He began IPL 2023 from where he left off last year, picking up four wickets against SRH, including the key scalps of Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook.

With the Guwahati surface aiding slower bowlers, Chahal will relish bowling on this track and has a good chance of returning with maximum wickets.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm pacer had an excellent start to his IPL 2023 campaign, scalping three crucial wickets of Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, and Venkatesh Iyer.

He bowled decent lines and lengths in the powerplay and kept the scoreboard in check. Arshdeep Singh will have to maintain his form if PBKS are to beat Sanju Samson and Co.

The youngster also has a good yorker in his arsenal, a key weapon in death overs.

#3 Trent Boult

Senior New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is a genuine wicket-taker who will take care of RR's new-ball duties. The ace pacer was on show against the SunRisers, picking up two wickets in the first over.

Boult has extra pace, which gives him a fair advantage over others. If there is some swing on offer, the Kiwi bowler can trouble opposition batters with the new ball.

