5 players in the IPL with dual nationality 

Players with dual nationalities have become quite common in international cricket. There are many reasons which motivate a player to play for another nation such as financial incentives, the opportunity to play Test match cricket or a better life in another country.

Kepler Wessels: The player represented both South Africa and Australia in the international arena.

One of the prominent examples from back in the day was Kepler Wessels, who was a regular in the Australian cricket team in the 1980s. He scored a century on Test debut and was an effective opener for Australia.

Kepler Wessels later played for his native country of South Africa and led them to a victory over his former nation in the 1992 World Cup. He was also appointed as the coach of Chennai Super Kings in the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Today, we have seen Pakistanis who have played for South Africa and Indians who have represented the United States and Canada. There are many players with dual nationalities who have featured in the IPL.

Players with dual nationalities in the IPL

1. Dirk Nannes

The Australia player featuring for Highveld Lions in the 2012 Champions League T20

Dirk Nannes starred in the 2009 edition of the IPL for the Delhi Daredevils. He had a standout season, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 24.80.

Advertisement

A few weeks later, Nannes featured for the Netherlands in the 2009 ICC World Twenty20. He played two games for the Dutch side and was involved in the stunning upset over the England cricket team.

However, two months later, Nannes was seen representing Australia. He had lived all his life in Australia and his express pace was viewed as an important asset for the team. While his IPL career was brief, Dirk Nannes found more success in other T20 leagues around the world.

2. Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan for Kolkata Knight Riders Source: BCCI

Eoin Morgan starred for Ireland in the early years of his international career. As was the case with Boyd Rankin and Ed Joyce, he would later be called up to the England cricket team.

A destructive batsman and astute leader, Morgan has played in the IPL for a number of years now. At present, the World Cup-winning leader captains the Kolkata Knight Riders.

3. Roelof van der Merwe

Advertisement

Roelof Van Der Merwe in action against Australia.

A South African-born player, Roelof van der Merwe began his IPL career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was quite a revelation as an all-rounder in the 2009 season and picked up 9 wickets apart while also scoring 122 runs.

Roelof van der Merwe's international career for South Africa was limited to two years. He would later go on to represent the Netherlands in both T20Is and ODIs.

4. Rusty Theron

Rusty Theron winning it for South Africa

Juan “Rusty” Theron is a South African-born cricketer, who has played for both South Africa and the United States of America.

Theron began his international career with South Africa and also played in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab.

Advertisement

Former SA pacer Rusty Theron named in USA squad: Rusty Theron, who played for Kings XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers and Rajasthan Royals between 2010 and 2015 in the IPL, has been named in a 30-man USA squad traveling to Los Angeles this weekend for a… https://t.co/cvpUmWMKCJ pic.twitter.com/x6qt0P0jaO — Muhammad Usman Ahmad (@UsmanSwift) June 19, 2019

Theron was splendid in his maiden IPL season, delivering a win in his first match against the Chennai Super Kings. He had bowling figures of 2 for 17 and bowled the Super Over in that match. Theron was deservedly adjudged as the IPL Man of the Match following his performance.

The highlight of Theron's career as a South Africa International was a 64-run partnership with Wayne Parnell for the 8th wicket in a T20I against Australia. South Africa won the game by 3 wickets.

5. Luke Ronchi

Luke Ronchi steps it up against his former team, Australia

Luke Ronchi made a brief foray into the IPL in its early years. He played for the Mumbai Indians in the 2008 and 2009 seasons. He made his debut for Australia in 2008.

Advertisement

Ronchi later replaced an injured Brad Haddin in a match against the West Indies and showed his big-hitting skills when he hit a 28-ball knock of 64 runs at Basseterre.

🏟 Old Wankhede stadium

🗓 20/4/2008



Paltan, we played our first ever @IPL match 💙#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/mJ09kmXAgL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2020

Ronchi moved to the country of his birth, New Zealand, with the intention of playing international cricket for them. He made his debut for New Zealand in 2013 and has represented the country in all three formats of the game.