Jasprit Bumrah joins the 100 club: Players with 100+ appearances for every IPL team

The IPL is set to make its eagerly awaited return on Sunday, and Jasprit Bumrah will become the latest player to reach 100 appearances in the competition. The 27-year-old has been with the Mumbai Indians throughout his IPL career and has developed into one of the world's best bowlers over the years.

Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 and quickly became a regular part of their team before long. He has played a crucial role in the Mumbai Indians' success over the years, picking up 115 wickets at an average of 24.15 over his 99 appearances.

As Jasprit Bumrah prepares to play his 100th game in the IPL, we take a look at some of the other names who have reached a century of appearances in the tournament for a single franchise.

Centurion appearance makers in the IPL for each team

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo

MS Dhoni has 181 appearances for the Chennai Super Kings

Three players have made more than 100 IPL appearances for the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni is a name who has been synonymous with CSK over the years. He leads the way with 181 appearances. Suresh Raina is not far behind Dhoni. He has played a total of 171 games for the team in yellow.

Ravindra Jadeja is third with 123 IPL games to his name with the Super Kings. Dwayne Bravo also joins the list for the Chennai Super Kings with his 100th appearance coming against the Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals: None

Amit Mishra is close to reaching 100 games for the Delhi Capitals

No players have reached the century mark yet for the Delhi Capitals in terms of matches, although veteran spinner Amit Mishra is closing in on the feat. He has played a total of 99 games for the Capitals since joining them in 2008. His next game will see him reach the century mark.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan

Sunil Narine has 124 appearances for Kolkata Knight Riders

Three players have managed to reach the 100 game mark for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunil Narine, who has been with the Knight Riders for almost a decade now, has the most appearances with 124.

Gautam Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles, is second with 108 matches to his name. Swashbuckling all-rounder Yusuf Pathan is third, having played a total of 106 games for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma has played in 162 games for the Mumbai Indians

While some franchises do not have any players with 100+ appearances, Mumbai Indians already have five with Jasprit Bumrah set to join the list very soon.

Kieron Pollard has been with the Mumbai Indians since 2010 and has played the most games with the franchise (171). Not far behind him is captain Rohit Sharma, who has played 162 games since swapping Hyderabad for Mumbai. Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, who now plies his trade for Kolkata, is third with 136 games to his name.

Lasith Malinga and Ambati Rayudu round out the top five, having played 122 and 114 games respectively for the Mumbai Indians. Jasprit Bumrah becomes the latest name to join the 100 club.

Punjab Kings: None

Piyush Chawla is the Punjab Kings' all-time leading appearance maker

The Punjab Kings haven't had any players reach a century of games with them either, and it does not look like that will change any time soon. Piyush Chawla is their leading appearance maker, having played 87 games for them.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has played 100 IPL games for the Rajasthan Royals

Only one player has reached a century of games with the Rajasthan Royals. That is Ajinkya Rahane, who was with the team from 2011 to 2019. He played 100 games for the Royals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli has made 199 appearances for RCB

Three players who have been with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a long time are on their list of 100+ appearance makers.

Virat Kohli is closing in on his double hundred. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain has made 199 appearances for his IPL franchise. Meanwhile AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal have made 148 and 105 appearances respectively.

Sunsrisers Hyderabad: None

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 95 IPL appearances for the Sunrisers

No players have played 100 IPL games yet for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is just five games away from reaching the milestone.

