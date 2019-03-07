IPL 2019: 6 cricketers who will be missed a lot this year
The Indian Premier League is all set to take-off this month and the fans are excited, all ready to witness their favorite franchises back in action. There are always some cricketers who find themselves lucky to be a part of the cash-rich league while some, unfortunately, do not make it to the mega event.
Considering their recent form in competitive cricket, here is the list of 6 cricketers from around the globe who will be thoroughly missed in the upcoming edition of the IPL.
#6 James Neesham
If we talk about the most impactful all-rounders at the moment in world cricket, James Neesham will definitely make it to the top 3. The 28-year-old is going under a purple patch since his return to New Zealand side in January year which was evident in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
The southpaw marked his comeback with a 13-ball 47 in the first game including 6 sixes and 5 of those came in a single over. In the 2nd ODI, he again pulled off a 37-ball 64 to push his team to a competitive total.
Neesham was impressive with the ball too as he scalped 6 wickets in the 3-match ODI series on his return. Earlier in December 2018, Neesham, whose base price was INR 75L, went unsold in the IPL auctions.
#5 Hazratullah Zazai
After witnessing the rise of Afghan spinners, Hazratullah Zazai emerges as their new batting sensation, who dominates right at the top of the order.
The 20-year-old entered the record books with his jaw-dropping innings of 162 off just 62 balls and slammed the second highest individual score in T20I cricket. The opening batsman took Afghanistan to a team total of 278 which is the highest in T20I cricket.
In the IPL player auctions for 2019 season, Zazai couldn't find a buyer at his base price of INR 50L.