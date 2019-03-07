×
IPL 2019: 6 cricketers who will be missed a lot this year

Mohit Kalra
ANALYST
Feature
2.61K   //    07 Mar 2019, 17:12 IST

Neesham last played in the IPL in 2014

The Indian Premier League is all set to take-off this month and the fans are excited, all ready to witness their favorite franchises back in action. There are always some cricketers who find themselves lucky to be a part of the cash-rich league while some, unfortunately, do not make it to the mega event.

Considering their recent form in competitive cricket, here is the list of 6 cricketers from around the globe who will be thoroughly missed in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

#6 James Neesham

Neesham went unsold in the IPL auctions.

If we talk about the most impactful all-rounders at the moment in world cricket, James Neesham will definitely make it to the top 3. The 28-year-old is going under a purple patch since his return to New Zealand side in January year which was evident in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The southpaw marked his comeback with a 13-ball 47 in the first game including 6 sixes and 5 of those came in a single over. In the 2nd ODI, he again pulled off a 37-ball 64 to push his team to a competitive total.

Neesham was impressive with the ball too as he scalped 6 wickets in the 3-match ODI series on his return. Earlier in December 2018, Neesham, whose base price was INR 75L, went unsold in the IPL auctions.

#5 Hazratullah Zazai


Zazai has slammed 6 sixes in an over in their domestic T20 league

After witnessing the rise of Afghan spinners, Hazratullah Zazai emerges as their new batting sensation, who dominates right at the top of the order.

The 20-year-old entered the record books with his jaw-dropping innings of 162 off just 62 balls and slammed the second highest individual score in T20I cricket. The opening batsman took Afghanistan to a team total of 278 which is the highest in T20I cricket.

In the IPL player auctions for 2019 season, Zazai couldn't find a buyer at his base price of INR 50L.


