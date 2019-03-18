×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Players with most ducks in IPL history

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
738   //    18 Mar 2019, 11:24 IST

Rohit Sharma has made quite a few ducks in IPL history
Rohit Sharma has made quite a few ducks in IPL history

When there is a need to hit the ball right from the word go in T20 cricket, there tend to be some failures, irrespective of the quality of the batsmen. Unlike One Day Internationals and Test match cricket, T20 gives no time for batsmen to settle down.

Some of the successful IPL stars such as Glenn Maxwell, Jack Kallis, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane and Aaron Finch features in the list of top-20 players with most ducks in IPL cricket. Interestingly, none of the overseas players features in the top 10.

On that note, let's take a look at the players with most ducks in IPL history.

#6 Rohit Sharma, 12 ducks

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

One of the most successful players and captains In IPL history, Rohit Sharma has been a phenomenal performer for Mumbai Indians over the years. With 4493 runs in 173 matches, he is one of the top run-getters in the tournament.

He has led Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles, with the latest coming in 2017. However, the 2018 IPL wasn't a great one for the 31-year-old as he scored just 286 runs in 14 games. The vice-captain of the Indian limited-overs side has failed to get off the mark in IPL on 12 occasions.

#5 Gautam Gambhir, 12 ducks

Gautam Gambhir has retired from all forms of cricket
Gautam Gambhir has retired from all forms of cricket

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who played a big part in India's World Cup successes, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL history. Gambhir scored 4217 runs in the tournament at an average of 31.23 and a strike rate of 123.88.

He has also led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles. Gambhir recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old was dismissed for a duck on 12 occasions in his IPL career.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Gautam Gambhir Rohit Sharma Football Top 5/Top 10 IPL All-Time Records
Sujith M
ANALYST
Chennai Super Kings, Manchester United
IPL 2017: 5 players with most fifties in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL History: Four unlucky Indian cricketers in IPL
RELATED STORY
5 most successful IPL captains
RELATED STORY
8 football teams and their IPL equivalents
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 fielders with most catches in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Five overseas stars who improved their image in India with IPL
RELATED STORY
5 Players who were most successful after they shifted IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 deserving players who haven't got chances in international cricket
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 5 economical bowlers in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us