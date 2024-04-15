Playing 11 of players to have featured for both RCB & SRH ft. Heinrich Klaasen

RCB will host SRH for a match in IPL 2024 on Monday (April 15). The two south Indian franchises clashed in the 2016 final, where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lift their maiden championship.

The Sunrisers made their IPL debut in 2013 while the Royal Challengers have been a part of all the seasons played so far. In the last 11 years, there have been a lot of players who earned contracts from RCB as well as SRH.

Ahead of their clash in IPL 2024, here's a look at the best playing XI of such names who have donned the Royal Challengers and Sunrisers jerseys in the league.

Openers - Quinton de Kock and Parthiv Patel

Two left-handed wicketkeeper batters will start the innings for this team. South Africa's Quinton de Kock and India's Parthiv Patel were teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. Five years later, they played together for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2018.

Expand Tweet

Quinton played only three games for SRH, scoring six runs, whereas for RCB, he amassed 201 runs in eight innings. Patel aggregated 294 runs in the 2013 season for Hyderabad. He had multiple stints with Bengaluru, where he managed 731 runs in 32 innings.

Middle Order - KL Rahul, Cameron White, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuvraj Singh and Parvez Rasool

Wicketkeeper KL Rahul will bat in the middle order of this team alongside power hitters like Cameron White, Heinrich Klaasen and Yuvraj Singh. Rahul scored 308 runs for SRH and 417 runs for RCB.

White scored 162 runs in 13 innings for Bengaluru. He played the last IPL of his career with Hyderabad, aggregating 209 runs in 13 innings. Heinrich Klaasen is currently an integral part of the Hyderabad team's middle. He played for RCB in 2019, scoring just nine runs in three games.

Yuvraj will provide balance to this lineup with his all-round skills. He played just one season for Bengaluru, which was in 2014. That season, he scored 376 runs and picked up five wickets, including one four-wicket haul.

For SRH, Yuvraj scalped one wicket and scored 488 runs in 22 games across the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

All-rounder Parvez Rasool completes the middle order of this side. He had short stints with both franchises. He managed two wickets for SRH and one wicket for RCB with his right-arm off-spin. Incidentally, he never got a proper chance to showcase his batting skills at both franchises.

Bowlers - Karn Sharma, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj and Siddarth Kaul

Karn Sharma was the lead spinner for SRH in their initial seasons. He took 36 wickets in 46 games for the Orange Army. The leg-spinner is a part of the Bengaluru team now, where he has bagged 11 wickets in nine appearances for the franchise.

The three pacers of this team will be Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj and Siddarth Kaul. Steyn took 32 wickets for Bengaluru and 33 wickets for Hyderabad. Siraj started his journey at SRH, taking 10 wickets in just six games. He moved to RCB in 2018 and has been a part of the franchise since then, scalping 72 wickets.

Expand Tweet

Siddarth Kaul had the best season of his career with Hyderabad in 2018. He even earned a call-up to the Indian team after taking 21 wickets that season. The right-arm pacer turned up for RCB in 2022 but could not take any wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback