Playing 11 of players to have played for both PBKS and RR ft. Ravichandran Ashwin

Table Toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on April 13.

RR were on a roll in IPL 2024 winning all their first four matches. A narrow loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game ended their winning run. On the other hand, PBKS are placed eighth on the points table having won only two of their five matches in the current edition of the IPL.

There have been quite a few players to have played both for PBKS (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) and RR in IPL. Here is a playing X1 of the said players:

Openers - Aaron Finch (C) and Manan Vohra (WK)

Aaron Finch played a solitary game for RR in 2010 and 10 matches for PBKS in 2018

Aaron Finch played for nine franchises in the IPL and failed to get a consistent run for any teams in his IPL career. He played a solitary game for RR in IPL 2010 and scored 21 runs in the said game.

After that, Finch represented PBKS in IPL 2018 and played 10 matches. The right-hander is an experienced T20 player and is the only Aussie skipper to win a T20 World Cup (T20 World Cup 2021). Finch will captain this side.

Finch's opening partner will be Manan Vohra. Vohra played for five seasons with PBKS from 2013 to 2017. In 41 innings, Vohra has scored 957 runs at a strike rate of 132.73. He was an integral part of the Punjab top order for five years.

Vohra thereafter played for RR in IPL 2021 but did not get a consistent run. In four matches, he scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 107.69. Vohra will assume keeping duties in this playing X1.

Middle order - Mohammad Kaif, Deepak Hooda, and David Miller

Mohammad Kaif was an integral part of the RR team that won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 under the leadership of Shane Warne. Kaif played all 16 matches of the said edition and scored 176 runs from 14 innings.

The middle-order batter played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2010 but did not enjoy much success. In three innings, Kaif scored just 28 runs and was not retained by the franchise in the next edition of the IPL.

Deepak Hooda came to the limelight and started his IPL career with RR

Deepak Hooda started his IPL career in 2015 with RR. In the said edition of the IPL, Hooda played 14 matches and from nine innings scored 151 runs at an astounding strike rate of 158.95. His strike rate was one of the highlights for RR in the said season.

Hooda played for SunRisers Hyderabad from 2016 to 2019 and was then acquired by PBKS for whom he played two IPL seasons i.e. 2020 and 2021. In 16 innings across two seasons, Hooda had a strike rate of 134.54. He now plays for Lucknow Super Giants for the past two seasons.

David Miller played eight seasons from 2012 to 2019 for the Punjab franchise and added value to the team with his ability to finish games. He played 79 matches and scored 1850 runs at an average of 33.64 and a strike rate of almost 139.

Miller was a vital member of the team's middle order and guided his team to victory single-handedly on many occasions. The southpaw played for RR for two seasons in 2020 and 2021 but did not taste much success. In nine innings across two seasons, he scored 124 runs and was released before IPL 2022.

All-rounders - Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, and Ravichandran Ashwin

Liam Livingstone has made a name for himself on the international scene but did not make an impact in the IPL for RR. He made his debut for RR in IPL 2019 and played for RR in 2019 and 2021 and in nine innings with the bat, he averaged only 14 and had a strike rate of 125.84.

After shifting to PBKS, he has been consistent with the bat and averages a healthy 38.05 from 2022 to date. He has an astounding strike rate of 172.94 for PBKS across 26 innings and a match-winner on his day with the bat.

James Faulkner played for PBKS in IPL 2012 and played just two matches picking up two wickets. He thereafter shifted to RR and was a part of the team for three seasons and was a priceless all-rounder for the team. With the bat, he had a strike rate of 146.92 from 32 innings. He was equally effective with the ball in IPL for RR picking up 47 wickets from 2013-2015.

R. Ashwin is an integral part of the RR team

Ravichandran Ashwin is an integral part of the RR team at present. He has been a part of the RR team since 2022 and has picked up 27 wickets at a good economy rate of 7.64. He is a handy batsman lower down the order and an asset for the team. Ashwin has played two seasons for PBKS in 2018 and 2019 and picked up 25 wickets across two seasons.

Bowlers - Sandeep Sharma, Varun Aaron and S. Sreesanth

Sandeep Sharma currently plays for RR

The pace trio comprising Sandeep Sharma, Varun Aaron, and S. Sreesanth completes this line-up. Sharma came to the limelight by bowling consistent lines and lengths for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. He made his debut for Punjab Kings in 2013 and had an excellent campaign in IPL 2014, picking up 18 wickets. He played five consecutive seasons for the Punjab franchise from 2013 to 2017 and then again in 2021.

Sharma picked up 73 wickets playing for PBKS in the IPL. Shamra is now a part of the RR outfit since 2023. In IPL 2023, he picked up 10 wickets from 12 matches. He has played two matches in IPL 2024 for RR and has picked up a solitary wicket of K.L. Rahul.

Varun Aaron made a name for himself on the international scene as he could bowl at high speeds. He has played for five teams in the IPL including RR and PBKS. He played eight matches for RR across two seasons i.e. 2019 and 2020 and picked up four wickets. In 2017, he played for PBKS and picked up seven wickets across six games.

Sreesanth was at his very best in the inaugural edition of IPL 2008 picking up 19 wickets while playing for PBKS. He played two more seasons for PBKS in 2009 and 2010 picking up nine wickets. He played for RR in IPL 2013 and played seven matches before he was involved in the spot-fixing scandal.