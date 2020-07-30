'Playing for India was a big prize, but playing with Sachin Tendulkar was even bigger' - Vijay Dahiya

Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya recently opened up about his short international career and being teammates with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

In an exclusive interview with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the former wicket-keeper spoke about how Sachin Tendulkar was idolised by people far elder to the Mumbai batsman.

When asked about his childhood hero, Dahiya named the 'Master Blaster' without a shred of doubt.

"No brainer, to be very honest. When I was growing up, anyone my age or even older people - the one and only Sachin Tendulkar. What's interesting is that same age, people who were older also had somebody's poster who was 16-17 on the wall and wanted to be like him," he said.

"Playing for the country was a big prize, playing with Sachin Tendulkar was even bigger" - Dahiya

Sachin Tendulkar pictured in a lap of honour after winning the 2011 World Cup at home

Dahiya continued by lauding Sachin Tendulkar for inspiring countless people across the world, and spoke about the impact he had on the Indian cricket team in an era where the Men in Blue weren't the powerhouses they are now.

"It is phenomenal what he's done for Indian cricket, how many people he has inspired and is still inspiring. If you played this game, you know the era in which he played. The sort of team we had and the sort of teams others were. And his numbers were phenomenal, and his style also," Dahiya stated.

"Playing for the country was a big prize, playing with Sachin Tendulkar was even bigger," he said emphatically.

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut when he was 16 years old and went on to become arguably the greatest batsman of all time. The former Mumbai Indians skipper is the leading run-scorer in the Test and ODI formats, and has 100 international centuries to his name.

Vijay Dahiya, on the other hand, has had a successful coaching career, with stints at the Delhi first-class team and Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. He is currently the Head Talent Scout of the Delhi Capitals.