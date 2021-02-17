IPL 2021 auction: 3 teams who should look to sign Jason Roy

Jason Roy's IPL career hasn't gone the way the Englishman would have wanted.

The explosive opener has struggled to survive on turning tracks and hasn't been able to showcase the fearless brand of cricket that made him famous.

In eight innings in the IPL, the 30-year-old has scored just 179 runs, 91 of which came in one innings.

Roy, who has previously represented Delhi Capitals in the IPL, will now be a part of the 2021 auction.

Possible destinations for Jason Roy in IPL 2021

Overseas openers are not always at the top of a team's auction list, but someone like Jason Roy will attract interest.

Here are a few teams who could do with his quality.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings didn't have a great IPL last year. They also lost one of their most important players in recent history, Shane Watson, to retirement.

Thus CSK have an overseas opening slot vacant and Jason Roy could be the perfect fit.

I would like csk to buy Jason Roy or Alex Hales as an opener to replace Shane Watson — Aditya Waghmare (@AdityaW61700533) February 12, 2021

Although Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis will most probably be the first-choice opening pair, having someone of the quality of Roy as a backup wouldn't be a bad thing.

On batting-friendly wickets, Roy and du Plessis can maybe even play together.

#2 Rajasthan Royals

Jason Roy will feel at home with Rajasthan Royals.

His compatriots - Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes - are three of the most important players for the franchise.

Moreover, with Steve Smith released, RR's team management will be planning to buy a quality overseas top-order batsman.

Family is never forgotten. 💗



Thank you for the memories, and all the best for next season! 🤝#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/dhMM87bsTx — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 21, 2021

Also, with Robin Uthappa gone to CSK, RR need an opener in their ranks.

If the Rajasthan-based franchise decide to stick with Stokes as their opener, then he can form one of the most attacking opening batting combinations on paper with Roy.

Seeing how Sanju Samson - the new RR skipper - likes to play his cricket, he will be a big fan of the Englishman.

#1 Royal Challengers Banglore

Royal Challengers Banglore are once again planning to go big at the auction.

One of the established overseas players they released ahead of the upcoming season was Aaron Finch, who didn't have a great time in the UAE last year.

Thus RCB too have space to accommodate an overseas opener and Jason Roy should be one of the names on their list.

An opening batsman who #RCB fans believe can #PlayBold to bring home the 🏆!



Does Jason Roy fit the bill for your team? Visit: https://t.co/eKH5mv9Ifd NOW & play #ElectionSeSelection!#VIVOIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/989tPQMkTd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 13, 2021

Roy could also turn out to be a great signing if RCB play their home matches at the Chinnaswamy as the conditions in Bengaluru would suit his style of play.