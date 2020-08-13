Prasanth Parameswaran's remarkable rise from a net bowler to dismissing Sehwag on IPL debut

Remember Prasanth Parameswaran? Well, even if he is remembered by some Indian Premier League (IPL) fanatics, it is for all the wrong reasons. He became famous, rather infamous, after bowling the most expensive over in IPL history, when Chris Gayle plundered 37 runs in a match in the 2011 edition of the competition.

But, not many know Prasanth Parameswaran’s incredible journey from a net bowler to being drafted into the Kochi Tuskers Kerala side and then dismissing Virender Sehwag with his third delivery in the IPL.

On Malayalam website onmanorama, the left-arm fast bowler wrote that he used to travel from his hometown Cherthala to Kochi to attend the franchise’s net sessions.

“In one of those sessions, I was able to catch the attention of team coach Geoff Lawson,” he added.

He said he couldn’t believe his ears when he had received a call from the Tuskers management, asking him to sign a contract, just a day before he was to take part in a local tennis ball tournament.

“Without divulging much to my family and friends, I vanished from home and hurried to Kochi. Only after signing the contract that I regained by composure,” Prasanth Parameswaran wrote.

After sitting out the first seven matches, Prasanth Parameswaran finally got a call-up to play against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at the Feroz Shah Kotla on May 2, 2011. He was brought in as first change and was up against former India batsman Virender Sehwag.

“I banged it in but before I completed my follow through I heard a cracking sound. I turned around and saw the ball sailing out of the park over long off. ‘It should not have travelled 100 metres. So there is no reason to be embarrassed,’ I said to myself,” Prasanth Parameswaran revealed.

Dream debut for Prasanth Parameswaran

He produced a man-of-the-match performance on his IPL debut. Credits: Alchetron

Advertisement

However, the tables turned on the third ball as Sehwag went for a cut and edged it to wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel. Prasanth Parameswaran would also pick the key wicket of Venugopal Rao to return with figures of 2 for 29. He was adjudged the Players of the Match as Kochi won the game by 7 wickets.

He played the next four matches too but could scalp only two wickets. He was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the following season as a replacement for injured fast bowler Sreenath Aravind and by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the 2014 Auction.

Prasanth Parameswaran has picked 9 IPL wickets from 8 matches and currently represents Chemplast in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) first division league.