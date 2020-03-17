Predicting 3 players who could win the 'Emerging Player of the Year Award' in IPL 2020

IPL's contribution to Indian cricket over the last few years has been immense when we take into consideration the number of stars from the league who have gone on to make their debuts for India. IPL has helped unearth raw talent over the years. The exposure players get in the cash-rich league, competing against the world's best, takes their game to the next level. Players like Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah have used the IPL as a launchpad in forging a successful career for the national team.

With that in mind, here's a look at 3 players who could go onto win the award with their performances in IPL 2020.

#1. The player should be less than 25 years old

#2. Should have played five or fewer test matches or 20 or less ODI's

#3. Should have played 25 or fewer IPL matches

#4. Shouldn't have won the 'Emerging Player of The Year Award' in the past.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal playing a pull shot in the U-19 World Cup

The stylish left-hander from Mumbai needs no introduction as he was the 'Player of the Tournament; of the U-19 World Cup 2020. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored runs at will and looked a class above the rest. He hit five 50+ scores in the tournament to finish with 400 runs at an average of 133.33 in 6 innings. What stood out was Jaiswal's maturity at such a young age and his ability to come out trumps under immense pressure.

Coming from a humble background, Jaiswal had to endure a lot of struggles to make it big. Even before his dream run at the U-19 World Cup, Rajasthan Royals realized the potential in this wunderkind and splurged a sum of ₹2.4 cr to secure his services for IPL 2020. Life came a full circle for Jaiswal and his rags-to-riches journey will now surely inspire countless cricketers like him to take up the game and make it big on the world stage. IPL 2020 will hence serve as the perfect platform for Jaiswal to make the transition to the big league and show the world that he has 'indeed arrived'.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi celebrating a wicket with his teammates

Touted as India's next spin wizard, Ravi Bishnoi made heads turn with his bowling performances in the U-19 World Cup 2020. He ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 6 matches at an unearthly average of 10.6. The young leg-spinner has a lethal googly in his repertoire which he frequently used to bamboozle batsmen in the World Cup.

The teenager also impressed greats with his dead-eye accuracy and his skill-set on the whole. Initially, he had faced rejection in the U-16 and U-19 trials. When he bowled as a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals in March 2018, many players and coaches realized the potential in him. Former RR player Dishant Yagnik helped the teenager overcome many hurdles later on. In a couple of years, come the U-19 World Cup Bishnoi showed that he was a quick learner and had improved by leaps and bounds.

Even before his exploits for India in the World Cup he had attracted eyeballs in the Youth One-Dayers picking up 12 wickets in 7 matches at an economy of 4.37 which helped him in getting picked up by KXIP for IPL 2020 at a handsome price of ₹2 cr. With Anil Kumble at the helm of affairs in the Punjab setup, Bishnoi can only expect to grow from his association with the franchise. The performances he has put up in his 'fledgling career' so far promises bigger and better things from this highly talented teenager. The 'Emerging Player of the Year Award' would hence be a perfect way for Bishnoi to enhance his reputation.

#3 Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi celebrating a wicket

Hailing from the land that produced Praveen Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi is also a swing merchant. His ability lies in the fact that he can swing the ball both ways at impressive speeds. Modeling himself on Brett Lee, Tyagi always found the art of bowling quick fascinating.

He did pretty well at the U-16 level and was then sent for a Ranji Camp where Suresh Raina and Praveen Kumar recognized his potential and decided to play him straight away in a Ranji game. The impressive thing about Tyagi is that he has a very good yorker coupled with a well-disguised slower ball, both of which he regularly uses in the death overs to outfox the batsmen.

Besotted by the talent Tyagi possessed, Rajasthan Royals picked him up in the IPL auction for ₹1.3 cr, post which, he had a brilliant U-19 World Cup picking up 11 wickets in 6 games at an average of 18.71. He was equally miserly as well giving away runs at an economy of 3.5 runs per over. The hype surrounding the youngster may have some substance to it and the IPL might propel him onto greater things. Winning the 'Emerging Player of the Year Award' will go a long way in helping this speedster realize his dream of playing for the nation.