×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Predicting 3 players who could win the 'Emerging Player of the Year Award' in IPL 2020

  • Predicting the contenders for the Emerging Player of The Year Award in IPL 2020.
  • Here's a look at IPL 2020's exciting prospects and their humble beginnings.
Jerin Jerard
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 17 Mar 2020, 22:32 IST

Hardik Pandya is a previous winner of the award.
Hardik Pandya is a previous winner of the award.

IPL's contribution to Indian cricket over the last few years has been immense when we take into consideration the number of stars from the league who have gone on to make their debuts for India. IPL has helped unearth raw talent over the years. The exposure players get in the cash-rich league, competing against the world's best, takes their game to the next level. Players like Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah have used the IPL as a launchpad in forging a successful career for the national team.

With that in mind, here's a look at 3 players who could go onto win the award with their performances in IPL 2020.

#1. The player should be less than 25 years old

#2. Should have played five or fewer test matches or 20 or less ODI's

#3. Should have played 25 or fewer IPL matches

#4. Shouldn't have won the 'Emerging Player of The Year Award' in the past.

With that in mind, here's a look at 3 players who could go onto win the award with their performances in IPL 2020.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal


Yashasvi Jaiswal playing a pull shot in the U-19 World Cup
Yashasvi Jaiswal playing a pull shot in the U-19 World Cup

The stylish left-hander from Mumbai needs no introduction as he was the 'Player of the Tournament; of the U-19 World Cup 2020. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored runs at will and looked a class above the rest. He hit five 50+ scores in the tournament to finish with 400 runs at an average of 133.33 in 6 innings. What stood out was Jaiswal's maturity at such a young age and his ability to come out trumps under immense pressure.

Advertisement

Coming from a humble background, Jaiswal had to endure a lot of struggles to make it big. Even before his dream run at the U-19 World Cup, Rajasthan Royals realized the potential in this wunderkind and splurged a sum of ₹2.4 cr to secure his services for IPL 2020. Life came a full circle for Jaiswal and his rags-to-riches journey will now surely inspire countless cricketers like him to take up the game and make it big on the world stage. IPL 2020 will hence serve as the perfect platform for Jaiswal to make the transition to the big league and show the world that he has 'indeed arrived'.


#2 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi celebrating a wicket with his teammates
Ravi Bishnoi celebrating a wicket with his teammates

Touted as India's next spin wizard, Ravi Bishnoi made heads turn with his bowling performances in the U-19 World Cup 2020. He ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 6 matches at an unearthly average of 10.6. The young leg-spinner has a lethal googly in his repertoire which he frequently used to bamboozle batsmen in the World Cup.

The teenager also impressed greats with his dead-eye accuracy and his skill-set on the whole. Initially, he had faced rejection in the U-16 and U-19 trials. When he bowled as a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals in March 2018, many players and coaches realized the potential in him. Former RR player Dishant Yagnik helped the teenager overcome many hurdles later on. In a couple of years, come the U-19 World Cup Bishnoi showed that he was a quick learner and had improved by leaps and bounds.

Even before his exploits for India in the World Cup he had attracted eyeballs in the Youth One-Dayers picking up 12 wickets in 7 matches at an economy of 4.37 which helped him in getting picked up by KXIP for IPL 2020 at a handsome price of ₹2 cr. With Anil Kumble at the helm of affairs in the Punjab setup, Bishnoi can only expect to grow from his association with the franchise. The performances he has put up in his 'fledgling career' so far promises bigger and better things from this highly talented teenager. The 'Emerging Player of the Year Award' would hence be a perfect way for Bishnoi to enhance his reputation.

#3 Kartik Tyagi


Kartik Tyagi celebrating a wicket
Kartik Tyagi celebrating a wicket

Hailing from the land that produced Praveen Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi is also a swing merchant. His ability lies in the fact that he can swing the ball both ways at impressive speeds. Modeling himself on Brett Lee, Tyagi always found the art of bowling quick fascinating.

He did pretty well at the U-16 level and was then sent for a Ranji Camp where Suresh Raina and Praveen Kumar recognized his potential and decided to play him straight away in a Ranji game. The impressive thing about Tyagi is that he has a very good yorker coupled with a well-disguised slower ball, both of which he regularly uses in the death overs to outfox the batsmen.

Besotted by the talent Tyagi possessed, Rajasthan Royals picked him up in the IPL auction for ₹1.3 cr, post which, he had a brilliant U-19 World Cup picking up 11 wickets in 6 games at an average of 18.71. He was equally miserly as well giving away runs at an economy of 3.5 runs per over. The hype surrounding the youngster may have some substance to it and the IPL might propel him onto greater things. Winning the 'Emerging Player of the Year Award' will go a long way in helping this speedster realize his dream of playing for the nation.

Published 17 Mar 2020, 22:32 IST
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Brett Lee Suresh Raina ODI Cricket Under 19 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads 2020
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us