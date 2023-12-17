Calling the upcoming IPL 2024 auction a "bowler's auction" will be no exaggeration since many teams have, in order to restructure their bowling attack, released the majority of their bowling attack.

The cliche goes, "batsmen win matches, bowlers win the tournament," and it's been validated throughout the history of this tournament.

IPL teams whose Achilles heel has been their impotent and toothless bowling attack in recent years, like the Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians, have chosen the restructuring path and will look to buy afresh from the limited supply pool of quality bowlers.

Other teams will also look to plug some gaps in their already-settled bowling set-up in the IPL 2024 auction, which will eventually lead to absolute chaos in terms of demand for bowlers in the mini-auction.

In this article, we will look at some of the probable names in the bowlers' category who might fetch hefty amounts in the IPL 2024 auction.

The probable 5 most expensive Indian bowlers in the IPL 2024 auction

#5. Shreyas Gopal

With many teams lacking in the spin department, it would be no surprise if Shreyas Gopal fetches a hefty sum, inciting a bidding war at the auction.

His IPL numbers also support his case, where he has taken 49 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 8.1. Add to this his hitting abilities lower down the order, which have been on the rise in recent years in the domestic circuit, and teams would definitely look to acquire him to prolong their batting depth.

#4. Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya will definitely be on the radar of many franchises, given his ability to swing the new cherry upfront with his left arm angle and his variations in the death overs.

Teams like KKR, which desperately needs left-arm bowlers in their roaster, might go hard after Sakariya given how the new Eden Gardens surface assists pacers with cutters and knuckle balls.

#3. Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur didn't have a great IPL 2023 with either bat and ball, except for some glimpses of brilliance here and there. But this doesn't lower his chances of succeeding at the IPL 2024 auction, and he might become one of the costliest domestic buys this year.

Teams will look to utilize his all-round abilities, especially his bowling in the middle overs, where he had bowled 34% dot balls prior to the IPL in 2023.

His more-than-handy batting will add another dimension to the teams given the "Impact Player" rule.

#2. Harshal Patel

When RCB released Harshal Patel before the IPL 2024 auction, it didn't surprise anyone since he was visibly struggling in Chinnaswamy.

However, teams like CSK, RR, and KKR might look to add his services to their bowling attack, as his loopy dipping slower ones might be very effective on the two-paced surfaces in the home grounds of these teams might come in handy.

#1. Kartik Tyagi

A hit-the-deck bowler whose potential has a very high ceiling, Kartik Tyagi was surprisingly released by SRH, and rightly so, since they couldn't find any way to accommodate him into the playing XI.

They say that one's loss is another's gain. And the SRH loss gives all franchises the opportunity to acquire the services of Tyagi to boost their bowling.

RCB coach Andy Flower's love affair with hit-the-deck bowlers is well known. And it would be no surprise if RCB went all out for this young pacer, whose death-bowling economy stands at 8.8.