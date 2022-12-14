Predicting the most expensive buy in Set 1 of IPL 2023 auction

The buzz around the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has gained momentum with the player list for the IPL 2023 auction being announced on Tuesday, December 13. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer and all ten teams will be keen to find the right combination to win the famous trophy.

Quite a few big names have been released by their respective franchises ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. There will also be quite a few star players keen to make their mark in the league for the first time.

Set 1 consists of six such batters who are all match-winners in their own right and might be on the target list of multiple teams. The batters include Indians Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane, England's Harry Brook and Joe Root, South Africa's Riley Rossouw and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

On that note, let's try to predict three players who are in contention to become the most expensive buy from this set in the IPL 2023 auction:

#3 Rilee Rossouw (Base Price - INR 2 crore)

Rilee Rossouw has been around the scene for a while now, but made a stellar T20I comeback for South Africa earlier this year. Batting at No. 3, the southpaw made a tremendous impact for the Proteas in 2022.

In 10 innings in T20Is this year, Rossouw has scored 372 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 176.30 and also has two stunning hundreds to his name. Quite a few franchises would like to have an explosive left-hander who can bat anywhere in the top order.

Rossouw has already played five games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past. He knows how to perform consistently in leagues such as the IPL, having done so in T20 franchise leagues around the world.

Rossouw has the potential to start a bidding war among multiple franchises and could end up receiving a big pay-day in the IPL 2023 auction.

#2 Harry Brook (Base Price - INR 1.5 crore)

Harry Brook is highly rated as England's next big thing across formats and is one of the most exciting names set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2023 auction.

Harry Brook is highly rated as England's next big thing across formats and is one of the most exciting names set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2023 auction.

An injury to Jonny Bairstow gave the youngster a chance to become a part of the England XI that won the T20 World Cup last month. Although Brook hasn't quite been that consistent for England in T20Is, he has shown flashes of brilliance and potential.

This has been more evident in the longest format of the game, particularly in England's ongoing Test series against Pakistan.

Brook's attacking intent helped him score two centuries in his first four Test innings and he looks destined to achieve great things going forward. Quite a few teams might be interested in taking the youngster under their wing and making him a part of their core for the next decade.

Brook looks set to have a bumper contract waiting for him in the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 Mayank Agarwal (Base Price - INR 1 crore)

Many feel it was unfair on Mayank Agarwal to be released by the Punjab Kings after just one season in charge as their captain. Agarwal wasn't in the best of form in the IPL 2022 season, but showed great leadership traits. He even dropped himself down the batting line-up to accommodate Jonny Bairstow at the top.

With a staggering 113 IPL games under his belt, Agarwal has a tremendous amount of experience. He is also a potential captaincy option for teams that have let go of their past skippers following the 2022 season.

Indian players often go for a premium at IPL auctions and Agarwal could very well attract a huge bidding war. As a captain who can open the batting and provide explosive starts, the former Punjab Kings player could be the most expensive buy from Set 1 of the IPL 2023 auction.

