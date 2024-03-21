Predicting GT's top 3 run-getters in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) are only two seasons old in the IPL but have already proved that they are a force to reckon with in the T20 competition. They clinched the IPL title in their debut season (2022), led by an inspired Hardik Pandya and guided by the shrewd Ashish Nehra as head coach.

Last season as well, they performed brilliantly to reach their second final in as many years. However, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by five wickets in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans head into IPL 2024 with a massive change as Pandya, who had become the face of the franchise, was traded to Mumba Indians. He will now be leading MI in the IPL, with Shubman Gill getting the charge of Gujarat.

Ahead of GT's first game in IPL 2024, against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24, we predict the franchise's top three run-getters for the season.

#3 David Miller

David Miller has been a key member of the GT franchise.

Experienced South African batter David Miller was instrumental in Gujarat Titans' famous triumph in the IPL 2022 season.

Along with captain Pandya, he led the side's batting charge, smashing 481 runs in 16 games at an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.73. On many occasions, the left-hander lifted the team out of tricky positions and put them on the path towards victory.

The 34-year-old had a comparatively underwhelming season in IPL 2023. In 16 games, he scored 259 runs at an average of 32.38 and a strike rate of 145.51, with not a single half-century to his credit. Miller did play some good cameos, but the impactful knocks were missing.

Given his experience and the fact that Pandya is no longer part of GT, there will be additional responsibility on Miller to deliver the goods. The Proteas batter is one who thrives under a challenge and can be expected to rise to the occasion.

#2 Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan played a superb knock for GT in the IPL 2023 final.

Young Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan has made a big impact for Gujarat Titans in the limited opportunities he has received in the last two IPL seasons. He scored 145 runs in five games in the 2022 edition, averaging 36.25 at a strike rate of 127.19, with one half-century.

In last year's edition, the 22-year-old played eight games and contributed 362 runs at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.41, with three half-centuries. He came up with a brilliant knock in the final against Chennai Super Kings, hammering 96 off only 47 balls, with the aid of eight fours and six sixes.

What has stood out about Sudharsan in his career so far has been his excellent temperament under pressure irrespective of the format he's playing. With Pandya gone, the left-hander will have a more prominent role to play in GT's batting line-up, and it's a challenge he should relish.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill will be leading Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Having been named captain following Pandya's exit from the Gujarat franchise, Gill will have the dual responsibility of leading the side and producing the goods with the willow in IPL 2024. GT will hope that the pressure on captaincy does not affect his batting because they need him to score big.

Gill was outstanding for the Gujarat franchise in IPL 2023, lifting the team to a second consecutive final with some terrific batting performances. He hammered a scintillating 104* off 52, featuring five fours and eight sixes, to knock Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL in their backyard.

The right-hander then clobbered 129 off 60, hammering seven fours and 10 sixes, as GT thumped Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Overall, Gill finished as IPL 2023's leading run-getter, amassing 890 runs in 17 games at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80, with three hundreds and four fifties.

The elegant batter overcame a lean patch during the Test series against England, rediscovering his form with some fine performances under pressure. The 24-year-old batter will be raring to make an impact as captain and batter in IPL 2024.