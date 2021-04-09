Predicting IPL 2021's highest run-scorer for each team

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the best T20 leagues in the world thanks to the quality of competition that is on show. With any team capable of pulling off a win on their day, the mega event is arguably the most exciting domestic T20 league for viewers to enjoy.

The IPL has seen some world-class batsmen take centre stage and showcase their skills. The league has proved to be a platform for the younger batsmen too, who, on the basis of a breakout season, have found themselves fast-tracked onto the radar of the national selectors.

Who will be each team's highest run-scorer in IPL 2021?

Despite the immense quality of opposition bowling attacks, some batsmen have managed to sustain their form for the entire season. It is their dominance over the bowlers that helps them make a statement of intent.

We predict the highest run-scorer for each franchise in the IPL 2021 season.

#1 Mumbai Indians (MI) - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has arguably been the most reliable batsman for the Mumbai Indians (MI) ever since he joined them in 2018. In each of the last three seasons, Suryakumar has been asked to bat at different positions by the MI team management.

Be it opening the batting, consolidating the innings after a poor start, or cashing in on the platform set by the top-order, Suryakumar Yadav has performed each role to perfection.

With 1416 runs from three seasons so far, MI's No.3 is likely to be their highest run-scorer this IPL season.

#2 Delhi Capitals (DC) - Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

No one would have seen this coming before the commencement of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. But the kind of tournament Prithvi Shaw was in for Mumbai showed just how destructive he can be once he gets going.

After a poor end to the IPL 2020 campaign with the bat, things got worse for Shaw. He was dropped from Team India's Test squad after two failures in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Crestfallen but determined to prove his mettle, Shaw smashed an incredible 827 runs from 8 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His fantastic tally of runs included 4 hundreds and a phenomenal double-hundred against Puducherry.

Shaw's red-hot form has kept DC in good stead and the 21-year-old is likely to have a prolific season where he could top the run-scoring charts.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - David Warner

David Warner

David Warner has been the talisman of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for quite a while now. He has scored the bulk of the runs for SRH and will be their most important batsman this season.

The IPL 2020 season was full of highs and lows for SRH as they ended up in third place after the league phase. If Warner lights up IPL 2021 with his strokeplay, there is a great chance of him winning the Orange Cap once again.

SRH will be hoping to see their leader fire all cylinders at the top of the order and lead by example with the bat.

#4 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

RCB's talisman Virat Kohli will once again be their biggest hope in the IPL 2021 season. The only player to have represented RCB in all 14 seasons, Kohli has been a loyal servant to the franchise and is determined to win them their first-ever IPL title.

Kohli's decision to open the batting for RCB already has fans buzzing. This is because the 32-year-old had a fantastic 2016 IPL season where he amassed an incredible 973 runs while opening the innings. Kohli also had four centuries to his name and almost single-handedly took RCB to the final.

RCB fans will be hoping their skipper has a similar season this time around and carries them to their maiden IPL triumph.

#5 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan

One of the main reasons KKR failed to make the most out of their squad last year was the uncertainty in their batting line-up. Many believed skipper Eoin Morgan was batting way lower than he normally would.

Morgan bats at No.4 for England and on a number of occasions has shown what he is capable of. Hopefully this time the KKR think-tank will nail down the No.4 spot for their captain.

If the 34-year-old bats at No.4 all-season, he is likely to end up as KKR's highest run-scorer. He is very underrated in the shortest format and has the capability to single-handedly win games for his team.

#6 Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Chris Gayle

Quite a few eyebrows will be raised as PBKS skipper KL Rahul is not predicted to be the highest run-scorer despite winning the Orange Cap last season. But the fact is that if Chris Gayle is on song, there is no reason why the 'Universe Boss' won't dominate IPL 2021 with his bat.

Gayle was included in the team only after the Kings XI Punjab lost six of their first seven games. The West Indies batsman also had to adjust to life at No.3 after Rahul and Mayank Agarwal formed a formidable opening combination.

However, the big Jamaican showed why he is a match-winner as his team ended up winning the next five games on the trot. Although they didn't qualify for the playoffs, Gayle contributed a massive 288 runs in just 7 games.

Still 'only' 41, Gayle has what it takes to help the Punjab Kings win their maiden IPL title.

#7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad redeemed himself in heroic fashion for CSK last year. Down with COVID-19, Gaikwad wasn't available for the first few games. The presence of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis meant that the Maharashtra opener had to settle for a place in the middle-order.

At first, he failed to adjust and after a string of poor scores, Gaikwad was dropped from the team. But he came back in fine style, scoring three consecutive half-centuries in CSK's final three games and has all but cemented his place at the top of the order for IPL 2021.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to get a longer run at the top this time, he could be the highest run-scorer for CSK this season.

#8 Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes

One of the few positives for RR from a disappointing IPL 2020 season was the form of Ben Stokes as an opener. The England all-rounder was an absolute beast at the top of the order and also scored his second IPL hundred last year.

Stokes annihilated the Indian bowling attack in the second game of the recently-concluded ODI series, further proving what he is capable of if he bats in the top order.

With his bowling being an added bonus, the 29-year-old might well prove to be the man to take RR to their second IPL title this year.