Predicting PBKS' top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025 ft. Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been one of the most unsuccessful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their best performance came in IPL 2014 when they made it to the final but lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, they have assembled a strong squad this year to end their barren run in the IPL. They spent a whopping ₹26.75 crore to rope in reigning IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer, who lead KKR to the title last year. They also splurged ₹18 crore each for Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, and another ₹11 crore for Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

PBKS also signed Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell, among others, and recruited two-time World Cup-winning skipper Ricky Ponting as their head coach.

The Kings have a well-balanced squad with quality bowlers and batters, who can win them the tournament. To win the competition, PBKS will need their bowlers to perform consistently throughout the season.

On that note, we look at three bowlers who could finish as PBKS' highest wicket-takers in IPL 2025.

Predicting PBKS' top 3 wicket-takers in IPL 2025

#1 Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm pacer has been part of PBKS since his maiden IPL season in 2019. He has been one of their consistent performers, picking up 76 wickets in 65 games, including two four-wicket hauls and one fifer.

Despite his excellent returns for the franchise, Punjab Kings parted ways with Arshdeep Singh, only to rope him in again by using the Right-to-Match option.

Arshdeep was part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad but didn't get any game time. Despite that, he has been in decent form with the ball and will be key to Punjab's campaign this year.

The youngster can bowl both with the new ball and at the death, which makes him a go-to bowler for his skipper. If Arshdeep can get his rhythm early, expect the local boy to rack up quite a few wickets this year.

#2 Marco Jansen

South Africa's Marco Jansen has been one of the leading fast bowlers in world cricket recently. The lanky pacer can generate a good amount of height from the wicket because of his tall structure and also has the extra pace to hurry the batters, which makes him a good option for Shreyas Iyer.

He will be an asset for PBKS on Indian pitches, and if he can hit those good lines and lengths, expect him to be among the highest wicket-takers of the season.

Jansen also has a good experience of playing in the IPL, having represented the Mumbai Indians and the SunRisers Hyderabad earlier. The left-arm pacer has 20 wickets in 21 matches with best figures of 3/25. Thus, he will look to use all his experience and deliver the goods for the Kings.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

The senior leg-spinner comes in with a wealth of experience, having played 160 IPL matches. Yuzvendra Chahal is also the highest wicket-taker in the history of the competition with 205 scalps - 13 more than second-placed Piyush Chawla.

Chahal was not retained by the Rajasthan Royals, and the PBKS grabbed the opportunity, wading off a stiff challenge from the Hyderabad-based franchise.

The leg spinner from Haryana is a wily customer and knows how to pick up wickets. Chahal will look to use IPL 2025 to make a case for himself to return to the Indian team. He has also looked in decent form in recent times and will be one of the contenders who could finish as PBKS' highest wicket-takers.

