Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals for Match 59 of IPL 2023

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 59 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

With five wins from 11 matches, the Kings are currently placed eighth in the standings. They desperately need two points to stay alive in the competition. But even PBKS are not as desperate as the Capitals, who are dead last with only four victories to their name.

Punjab have lost three of their last four matches in the tournament. They've tried to experiment with a few combinations, particularly in the overseas department, but none of them have borne fruit yet. It might be time for them to revert to the basics.

Here is PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 59 of IPL 2023 against DC.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

PBKS vs DC: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Sam Curran's death bowling has been exposed in the league so far

Prabhsimran Singh hasn't been as consistent as PBKS would like him to be at the top of the order. While Harpreet Singh and Atharva Taide performed decently while they were part of the playing XI, the young keeper-batter could be given one last opportunity to make a mark.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa re-entered the fray in the Kings' previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but couldn't make an impact. It would be disappointing to see him dropped after just one game, particularly since DC have an in-form spinner in Axar Patel.

However, PBKS' team combination might need Sikandar Raza in the playing XI, especially at a venue like Delhi. Raza, who has barely put a foot wrong in IPL 2023 but continues to be shunted in and out of the side, could worm his way into the lineup against DC.

Nathan Ellis vs Kagiso Rabada is a selection battle that has haunted Punjab this year. The former has been excellent whenever called upon, and if PBKS can find a way to field both of them in the XI, that would be ideal. This one could go either way.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 59 of IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player candidates: Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Bhatia, Nathan Ellis.

Poll : Who should PBKS play against DC? Nathan Ellis Kagiso Rabada 0 votes