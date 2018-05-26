Qualifier 2, KKR vs SRH: 3 Masterstrokes from the game

What changed the game for Sunrisers Hyderabad last night? Read on to find more.

Last night, there was another last over thriller at the Eden Gardens. After a series of defeats, the Sunrisers now have a final chance to avenge the men in yellow having lost all three games against the Chennai Super Kings in this year’s IPL.

KKR’s Dinesh Karthik won the toss and took a bold decision to chase against arguably the best bowling attack in a high-pressure game. Young Shivam Mavi replaced the big West Indian Javon Searles. The Sunrisers surprisingly made three changes and brought Saha, Hooda and Khaleel were in for Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma.

The Sunrisers got off to a solid start with Dhawan and Saha getting a 50 run opening stand.T he Chinaman turned things around with two wickets in his first over removing Dhawan and the in-form SRH skipper Kane Williamson with a deceiving wrong’un. With Handy contributions from Shakib and Hooda and a flourish at the end by Rashid Khan scoring 34 of just 10 balls, the SRH ended with a healthy score of 174.

Chasing a challenging total of 175 for a place in the final, The Knight Riders started well with the top 3 getting runs and setting up a solid platform for the middle order. However, the spin twins Rashid Khan and Shakib turned the wave in favour of the Sunrisers. A fine display of batting skills from the young Shubman Gill at the end wasn’t enough to take the Knight Riders past the finishing line.

Here are three Masterstrokes that set this game up for the Sunrisers.

#1 Wriddhiman Saha delivers in his comeback game

After recovering from injury, Wriddhiman Saha returned to the playing XI in the crucial encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders in place of Shreevats Goswami. The Indian Wicket Keeper-batsman along with Shikhar Dhawan gave the Sunrisers a solid 50 run stand for the opening wicket.

Saha scored a brisk 35 of 27 balls before succumbing to Piyush Chawla. The experienced Saha repaid the faith shown on him by captain Kane in a crunch game. More often, teams try to stick to their same XI during the final stages of the tournament. However, playing Saha ahead was Goswami is a masterstroke that paid off for Kane Williamson.