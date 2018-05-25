Qualifier 2, KKR vs SRH: 4 Reasons why Kolkata lost to Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2nd Qualifier today at the Eden Gardens. The Sunrisers were looking to turn their fortunes around after a string of losses while the home side had been in good form and was confident of another good showing.

Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field first. Hyderabad got off to a good start as the openers put on 56 runs for the first wicket. However, a middle order slows down pegged things back as the KKR’s spinners exercised total control. It took an unlikely cameo from Rashid Khan to power Hyderabad to a score of 174 runs from their allotted overs.

In reply, Kolkata got off to a good start as both Narine and Lynn got some big hits going. However, Rashid Khan had some other plans as he continued his good work with the ball and picked up the wickets of Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, and Andre Russell. Shubhman Gill tried his best at the end but his valiant knock was not good enough for the Knight Riders as they fell short of the target by 13 runs.

Let us have a look at 4 reasons why Kolkata lost the contest.

#1 Rashid khan’s vital cameo

Rashid Khan came into bat when the score was just 134 and only 13 deliveries were left. Rashid knew that in order to stay competitive in the game, Sunrisers needed a score in the range of 160-170.

He began with a thick outside edge that flew past Dinesh Karthik to the boundary. In the next over, he carved out Shivam Mavi for 2 sixes through the cover-point region. He wasn’t done there as he then smashed 22 runs of the last over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. His 10 ball 34 shifted the momentum of the match completely and gave the Sunrisers a big chance to move into the finals.