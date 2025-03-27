Quinton de Kock vs Chris Gayle - comparing their stats after 109 IPL games

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed its fair share of overseas opening batters over the years, of which Chris Gayle and Quinton de Kock emerge as two of the most prolific figures. The pair of left-handed batters have been mainstays for the franchises they have represented, helping in building a platform and taking down attacks in their own fashion.

Gayle and de Kock are quite different from each other in terms of their batting style. While the former relied on huge hits and his destructiveness, the latter is more shrewd, methodical, and opportunistic in his approach. But, the important fact is that they both have found success with their methods in the long run.

Both players have represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL careers. While Gayle has long parted ways with the league, de Kock is still going strong after detaching himself from international commitments.

On that note, let us compare Chris Gayle and Quinton de Kock's stats after 109 IPL appearances.

#1 Overall Numbers

Quinton de Kock marked his 109th appearance recently in KKR's thumping win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. He scored an unbeaten 97, which bumps his average a bit after an early dismissal in the 2025 IPL opener.

Gayle, on the other hand, has 142 appearances in the IPL, having last played in the 2021 season. His 109th IPL match came during the 2018 season while playing for the Punjab Kings against KKR in Indore.

Both openers have recorded over 3000 runs in the competition after playing the same number of matches, but Gayle sports a higher average and strike rate when compared to de Kock.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Chris Gayle 109 3958 42.11 150.90 Quinton de Kock 109 3258 31.94 134.74

#2 Comparing their stats in winning causes

Chris Gayle and Quinton de Kock are both match-winners that any franchise would have loved to have on their side. The price tags in the auction or the retentions, along with their numbers, prove that.

They have impressive stats in winning causes in general, but if their numbers are looked in isolation, then Gayle's are far superior. It largely dictates that when Gayle was on song, a win was more or less guaranteed. He has played countless match-winning innings in the IPL, largely for RCB during the prime of his career.

Although de Kock's average and strike rate pales in comparison to that of Gayle, the South African has been involved in more winning matches. The win percentage for him reads 54.12 for him, while the number drops down to 44 for the Caribbean ace.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Chris Gayle 48 2525 70.13 166.44 Quinton de Kock 59 2005 38.56 134.84

#3 Comparing their stats in the powerplay

Featuring in the IPL almost entirely as openers in their IPL careers, Gayle and de Kock had similar roles to fulfill against the new ball. They were tasked with maximising the fielding restrictions and ward off the early challenge by the opposition bowling attack.

After 109 matches, there is hardly anything to separate the powerplay exploits of the two opening batters. The difference between their numbers is arguably razor thin, with Gayle edging out just y the barest of margins.

They had a similar strike rate in the early 130s, differing only by 1.55 points. This goes onto show the impact they provided right up top. However, the one thing to note is the difference between their powerplay strike rates and their overall strike rate in the IPL.

Gayle's overall strike rate (for the first 109 matches at least as mentioned earlier) is far more than his powerplay strike rate. This shows how he used to take his time initially, and then accelerate as his innings progressed.

On the other hand, there is hardly any difference between Quinton de Kock's strike rate in the powerplay and the rest of the innings. It leans to the fact that the opener largely plays with one tempo throughout the innings, holding his end while trying to take the game deep.

Player Name Matches Runs Balls Faced Strike Rate Chris Gayle 109 1916 1442 132.87 Quinton de Kock 109 1878 1430 131.32

