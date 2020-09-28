Rahul Tewatia age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia played the best innings of his IPL career against Kings XI Punjab on 27th September 2020. He gained the attention of almost every member of the cricket universe with his sensational performance. Right from Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, everyone lauded Tewatia for his splendid knock.

It is noteworthy that Tewatia had become a part of the IPL in 2014, and it took him six years to make his mark. He started his IPL journey with Rajasthan Royals and then played for Kings XI Punjab. The all-rounder was a member of the Delhi Capitals squad last year, and was acquired by RR in the trade window prior to IPL 2020.

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2020's new hero, Rahul Tewatia.

Rahul Tewatia Age

Rahul Tewatia was born on 20 May 1993. He is 27 years and five months old.

Rahul Tewatia height

Rahul Tewatia is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Rahul Tewatia hometown

Rahul Tewatia was born in Sihi village of Faridabad in Haryana. The village is located 36.8 kilometers away from Delhi. Tewatia plays domestic cricket for Haryana.

Rahul Tewatia family

Rahul Tewatia's father, Krishnapal Tewatia, is a lawyer. He recently celebrated his birthday and the festival of Rakshabandhan with his family.

Rahul Tewatia IPL Salary

Rahul Tewatia earned ₹10 lakhs while representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2014. The Jaipur-based franchise retained him for the same amount in 2015. Two years later, Kings XI Punjab signed him for ₹25 lakhs.

After a superb outing in the domestic season, Tewatia secured himself a contract worth ₹3 crores at the Delhi Capitals. His salary remained the same for the next season, and Rajasthan Royals will pay him a similar amount for IPL 2020.