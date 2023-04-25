Rahul Tewatia's Top 3 cameos for GT in the IPL

The defending champions Gujarat Titans have had a sensational start to IPL 2023 having won four out of their six games so far. They have looked extremely professional and are one of the favorites to win the title this year as well.

One of the reasons behind the team's success is the presence of several match winners in the squad. Different players get the job done for them in every game, even when the odds are not in their favor.

One such gem in their ranks is Rahul Tewatia, who has been simply outstanding with the bat, often finishing games for the team courtesy of his phenomenal cameos. He has emerged as a calm customer with enormous self-belief and this has earned him the nickname, "The Iceman."

On that note, here's a look at Rahul Tewatia's top three cameos for GT in the IPL.

#1 vs MI (Ahmedabad, 2023)

The first on the list is the cameo that the Haryana all-rounder played tonight (April 25) in the ongoing game between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Tewatia came out to bat with Gujarat's score being 172-5 with 11 balls remaining in the innings.

Tewatia smashed 20 runs off just five deliveries to make an instant impact in the game. His knock included three sensational sixes, including one of the first ball that he faced. His magic helped Gujarat post a total of 207 and they should fancy their chances of winning this game.

#2 vs PBKS (Mohali, 2023)

In a match between GT and PBKS this year, the former won the toss and opted to field first. Pubjab responded by scoring 153 runs in their designated 20 overs.

GT started the chase well but lost the plot later and the game went down to the wire. The Titans required six runs off four deliveries when Rahul Tewatia arrived at the crease. Sam Curran was bowling a brilliant final over and it seemed like PBKS would sneak past the Titans.

Requiring four off two balls, Tewatia shattered the hopes of the home team, smashing a boundary to finish the game. He scooped a length delivery which went over short fine leg for four. It was a brilliant display of calm from Tewatia in a highly pressuring situation.

#3 vs PBKS (Mumbai, 2022)

Rahul Tewatia starred in a game against PBKS in 2022 as well. PBKS batted first and scored 189 runs thanks to the brilliance of Liam Livingstone, who smashed a 27 ball 64. The game was also a close one as it went down to the last over.

GT needed 19 runs of the last over, which came down to 12 from two balls. Rahul Tewatia was the guy on strike and he did the impossible. He smacked Odean Smith for two sixes and what stood out was his composure. There was no sign of any nervousness at all and he received appreciation from various quarters for his brilliance.

