Rajasthan Royals positive about Jofra Archer's comeback

Jofra Archer suffered from a low-grade stress fracture in his elbow which will keep him sidelined for a while

Both the England cricket team and the Rajasthan Royals were dealt a major blow when speedster Jofra Archer was ruled out for about three months with a low-grade stress fracture in his elbow. This meant that the pacer will be out of action from not only the upcoming IPL season but also from England's tour to Sri Lanka.

Archer seemed to have aggravated this injury during the Centurion Test against South Africa and thus was ruled out for the remainder of the series.

“Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK, which confirmed a low-grade stress fracture,” ECB confirmed on Thursday.

However, both the Rajasthan Royals and Archer himself are pretty positive about his speedy recovery. The Royals still believe that there is a slight chance of Archer featuring in the IPL and took to Twitter to express their positivity.

Be back soon ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/hmzDLY3l9A — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 6, 2020

“We're working with the ECB to help Jofra Archer secure a speedy recovery, and still hope to see him in a Royals jersey this season,” the official Twitter handle of the Jaipur-based franchise tweeted.

We’re working with the ECB to help @JofraArcher secure a speedy recovery, and still hope to see him in a Royals jersey this season.#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/zZB6WFsQ5y — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 6, 2020

Workload management of faster bowlers is becoming a growing concern in international cricket. Breaking down of pacers is becoming a frequent sight to see among all international teams and one of the main reasons might be the amount of cricket that is being played throughout the year.

The Indian cricket team has had problems of the own of late with injuries to pace bowlers like Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and even all-rounder Hardik Pandya.