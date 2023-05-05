Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans for Match 48 of IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to return to winning ways when the face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 48 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, May 5.

With five wins from nine matches, the Royals are placed just inside the playoff spots. They've found consistency hard to come by and are on the back of a disappointing loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Titans, meanwhile, are at the top of the table and are the only team to have garnered 12 points so far. They also have a game in hand over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are sandwiched between them and Rajasthan.

The last time the two teams met this year, RR ran out winners on the back of a sensational finishing display from Shimron Hetmyer. Last season, though, GT came out on top against the inaugural IPL champions on three occasions.

Here is RR's predicted playing XI for Match 48 of IPL 2023 against GT.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RR vs GT: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal haven't managed to replicate their heroics from last season

RR might not be tempted to make many changes to their combination despite their indifferent recent form, with their current lineup featuring good balance.

A few players haven't lived up to their potential, though. Jason Holder has been expensive with the ball and hasn't been used much with the bat, and if the conditions permit, the Royals might want to sacrifice him.

Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, who were last season's Orange and Purple Cap winners respectively, haven't set the tournament on fire. However, needless to say, the duo are bound to come good at some point in the near future.

Kuldeep Sen and Kuldip Yadav have been used as impact substitutes in the last two games, and RR could choose between one of them once again. There's even the slight chance of both playing if Holder is dropped, although that would significantly weaken the batting lineup.

For now, Rajasthan might keep faith in Holder.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 48 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav.

