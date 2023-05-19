Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI vs Punjab Kings for Match 66 of IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 66 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19.

Sanju Samson and Co. would not have imagined being in this position with just one game to go in the league phase. They won four of their first five games to even reach the top of the points table, but things have gone horribly wrong since then.

RR hit an all-time low in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they were bowled out for just 59. The 112-run defeat took a major chunk out of their net run rate and has left them hoping for a miracle to sneak into the playoff spots.

The Royals haven't been able to identify the right combination this season and don't have much time to do it. They will definitely consider a few tweaks heading into what will probably be their final game of the campaign.

Here is RR's predicted playing XI for Match 66 of IPL 2023 against PBKS.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

PBKS vs RR: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler [left] has failed to deliver with the bat this season

RR have played Joe Root in their three matches, and the batter hasn't gotten a hit in two of them. However, with him failing in their previous game against RCB, the Royals might be tempted to give him the short end of the stick and bring in an additional bowler.

Jason Holder has been in the wilderness for a while now, with RR not using him very smartly while he was part of the side. Despite his middling displays in IPL 2023, they just don't seem like a balanced side without him. Samson might be tempted to give the tall all-rounder a go in Dharamsala, where he could enjoy the extra bounce on offer.

Obed McCoy, who has bowled just two overs this season, remains another option. Trent Boult seems primed to replace Adam Zampa in the side, with RR desperately needing a pacer who can guarantee wickets in the powerplay.

The rest of the side may wear a similar look, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see them try out some new players against PBKS.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 66 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav.

