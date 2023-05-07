Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for Match 52 of IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to get their stuttering 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign back on track when they face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 52 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7.

With five wins and as many losses this season, the Royals are placed just inside the playoff spots. However, they were thrashed by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous game and have lost four of their last five league matches.

Sanju Samson and Co. will know that they need to get their act together against Hyderabad. The Orange Army are dead last in the standings with only three wins and could serve as the perfect opposition for Rajasthan to return to the win column against.

Here is RR's predicted playing XI for Match 52 of IPL 2023 against SRH.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RR vs SRH: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH in IPL 2023

RR's key men have failed to deliver this season

RR brought in Adam Zampa for Jason Holder in their previous game and paid the price for the same. Hardik Pandya tore into the Aussie leg-spinner, and the Royals' decreased batting depth meant that they needed to bring in Riyan Parag as an impact player in the first innings after a top-order collapse.

How do they go about identifying the right combination? Despite all their reservations about playing Holder, the West Indian might be their best bet. RR haven't used his batting much in IPL 2023, and giving him an easier role with the ball that doesn't involve death bowling could bring the best out of him.

Without Holder, it's hard to see Rajasthan strike the right balance between batting and bowling. There is the option of bringing in Joe Root, but where will the Englishman bat? While the temptation is understandable, it doesn't make much sense as of now and wouldn't solve any of the team's problems.

Riyan Parag should drop back to the bench after yet another failure, and Samson and Co. might be tempted to try out the likes of Kunal Rathore, Abdul Basith and Akash Vashisht. In the pace department, Kuldeep Sen and Kuldip Yadav could be contenders to be impact substitutes who can boost the pace-bowling lineup.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer has been in terrible form, but the big-hitting batter is bound to be backed.

A last-ditch attempt from RR could see them turn to Obed McCoy, who'd boost their death-bowling stocks if he's included instead of Holder. However, that would not only leave them with five bowling options but also expect Ravichandran Ashwin to bat in the top seven.

McCoy for Holder could happen, but it wouldn't help fill the holes that were exposed against GT. RR could revert to their go-to overseas combination and hope that their big guns, who have misfired so far, come good against the Sunrisers.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 52 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav.

