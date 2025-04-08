Rajat Patidar vs Virat Kohli - Comparing their stats after 31 IPL matches 

On Monday, April 7, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) faced the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The thrilling contest took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Asked to bat first, RCB came out firing, posting a formidable total of 221/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to fifties from former captain Virat Kohli (67 off 42 balls) and current skipper Rajat Patidar (64 off 32 balls).

In reply, Mumbai's Tilak Varma (56 off 29 balls) and Hardik Pandya (42 off 15 balls) battled valiantly, but MI fell short, finishing at 209/9, 12 runs behind RCB's total. Krunal Pandya stood out with the ball for RCB, taking four crucial wickets.

With this win, RCB jumped to third place on the points table, with six points from four matches. Kohli and Patidar have been instrumental in RCB's strong start to the season. Kohli has scored 164 runs in four innings, while Patidar has contributed 161 runs in the same number of innings.

As both continue to shine, this article will compare their records after 31 IPL games.

Comparing the stats of Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli after 31 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Rajat Patidar made his IPL debut in the 2021 season and has since played 31 matches, all for RCB, accumulating 960 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Rajat Patidar 31 28 960 Virat Kohli 31 27 429

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has been with RCB since the tournament's inception in 2008 and is the leading run-scorer in IPL history. The veteran has played 256 matches, accumulating 8,168 runs at an average of 38.89 and a strike rate of 132.18, including 57 fifties and eight centuries. However, his career got off to a slow start, as he only managed 429 runs in his first 31 games.

#2 Average and strike rate

Rajat Patidar has scored at a solid average of 35.55 and an impressive strike rate of 161.34.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rajat Patidar 31 35.55 161.34 Virat Kohli 31 18.65 109.16

In contrast, Virat Kohli's first 31 IPL games saw him with a much lower average of 18.65 and a strike rate of 109.16, significantly behind Patidar's numbers.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Rajat Patidar has scored nine fifties and one century in his 31-game IPL career. His highest score, an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls, came against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the 2022 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Rajat Patidar 31 9 1 112* Virat Kohli 31 1 0 50

In comparison, Virat Kohli managed just one fifty in his first 31 IPL matches. His highest score of 50 off 32 balls came against the Deccan Chargers (DC) at Newlands in the 2009 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Rajat Patidar has played 31 IPL matches, with his team winning 17 of those encounters. In these games, the right-handed batter has scored 588 runs in 15 innings, averaging 42.00 with an impressive strike rate of 173.96, including five fifties and one century.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Rajat Patidar 15 588 42.00 173.96 Virat Kohli 11 215 26.88 125.44

In contrast, Virat Kohli's team won 14 of his first 31 IPL games. In those matches, he scored 215 runs in 11 innings, averaging 26.88 with a strike rate of 125.44.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More