Ranking all the 'blue' jerseys of IPL teams

A majority of the IPL teams have unveiled their brand new kits for the upcoming season. Like the previous IPL season, there will be 10 teams in the 2023 edition of the league as well.

It has been a tradition in cricket tournaments for teams to have unique colored jerseys so that the fans can differentiate between sides. For example, Chennai Super Kings wear yellow jerseys, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a black and red kit, Kolkata Knight Riders wear a purple dominant kit and SunRisers Hyderabad are associated with the orange color in the Indian Premier League.

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals also have unique jerseys. The Mohali-based franchise wears a mixture of red and white colors, while the Royals have a predominantly pink jersey with a touch of blue.

While Royals have used very little blue color in their kit, the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals have preferred to have a blue-colored theme in their jerseys.

Fans were disappointed to see 40% of the teams having the same color in their kits, with some of them even urging the IPL franchises to take inspiration from the Big Bash League teams for their jerseys.

Nevertheless, those four IPL teams will be seen in different shades of blue this year. Before the new season begins, here's a ranking of the blue-themed jerseys of IPL 2023.

#4 Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants had a grand jersey launch in Ahmedabad earlier this month. The team's captain KL Rahul was present at the launch event along with mentor Gautam Gambhir, team owner Sanjeev Goenka and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Fans were not too happy with the new design. Some of them compared it with the kit that the Delhi Daredevils wore in the initial seasons of the league. Lucknow switched their blue color from light to dark, adding a stripe of orange on the shoulders.

The cricket universe felt that LSG's previous IPL jersey was better than their new one.

#3 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals changed their jersey color last year, adding more red to their kit instead of having blue as the only dominant color. While the blue color's proportion has reduced in DC's kit, it is still one of the two dominant colors.

Overall, the blend of blue and red colors looks quite decent. DC's kit looks quite different from the other teams in the tournament. Their women's team in WPL 2023 also wears a similar kit.

#2 Mumbai Indians

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have been wearing different shades of blue since the inaugural season of the league. They changed their jersey a bit ahead of the new season, adding more meaning and design.

MI posted a picture of their new jersey earlier this month on Twitter and pointed out how this year's kit had references to the Arabian Sea, the Gateway of India, Kaali Peeli, Gold Lines and Sea Link. The kit is another addition to the long list of fantastic jerseys prepared by MI.

#1 Gujarat Titans

Defending champions Gujarat Titans came up with one of the best jerseys in Indian Premier League history last year. Although they went for the blue color only, their electric touch to the kit made it unique. GT designers used different shades of blue and prepared a classy jersey.

The Titans made a couple of changes to their kit ahead of the new season. They have added yellow color to their shirts, with stripes of yellow visible on the collar, shoulder, and other regions. GT also added a star above their logo, representing their championship win in 2022.

