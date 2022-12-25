Ranking CSK's buys at the IPL 2023 Auction

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) purchased seven players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction that was held in Kochi on Friday, December 23. The franchise went into the mini-auction with a purse of ₹20.45 crore. They have a total of seven slots available, with a maximum of two being for overseas players.

Chennai filled up all their slots at the auction and returned with a purse of ₹1.5 crore. Versatile England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes was Chennai’s biggest purchase at the IPL 2023 auction. He was picked up for ₹16.25 crore, thus making him the most expensive player to be signed by the franchise at an auction. Deepak Chahar (₹14 crore) held the previous record.

CSK's other six purchases at the IPL auction in Kochi were Ajinkya Rahane (₹50 lakh), Shaik Rasheed (₹20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (₹60 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (₹1 crore), Ajay Mandal (₹20 lakh) and Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh).

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2023 auction, which saw some hectic bidding wars, we rank all of CSK’s buys.

Ben Stokes (10/10)

Ben Stokes during the T20 World Cup 2022 final. Pic: Getty Images

CSK shelled out ₹16.25 crore for Stokes. The franchise is not known for spending exorbitant sums on the auction table. However, the decision to pick Stokes makes a lot of sense. He is among the best, if not the best, all-rounders in world cricket today.

The 31-year-old has been exceptional as a Test leader, ushering in a new era in English cricket along with Brendon McCullum. He is definitely the front-runner to take over as CSK captain from MS Dhoni. The Indian legend is 41 and is unlikely to feature in the IPL after the 2023 edition.

Whether Stokes can live up to his potential is another matter altogether. But the logic behind CSK’s decision to ensure that the England all-rounder comes to the franchise is very clear.

Ajay Mandal (8/10)

Chattisgarh all-rounder Ajay Mandal has been in terrific form in the ongoing domestic season. The 26-year-old has walked away with the Player of the Match in both of Chhattisgarh’s Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches so far.

Mandal claimed 13 wickets (7/7 and 6/56) with his left-arm spin in the triumph over Puducherry. Against Services, he picked up eight wickets and smashed a brilliant 114.

A more than handy all-rounder, Mandal has scored 246 runs in 34 T20s, apart from claiming 28 scalps. At a price of ₹20 lakh, he’s an absolute steal.

Kyle Jamieson (7/10)

Kyle Jamieson bowling for RCB. Pic: BCCI

CSK also purchased New Zealand’s bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for ₹1 crore, after receiving reliable information from coach Stephen Fleming that he had recovered from injury.

The tall bowler was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹15 crore ahead of the IPL 2021 season. He played nine matches and picked up as many wickets.

The 27-year-old has an impressive T20 record, having claimed 65 wickets in 56 matches at a strike rate of 18.1. He is also a handy hitter with the willow, who can chip in with some cameos.

At ₹1 crore, he can be considered a smart purchase by Chennai.

Nishant Sindhu (7/10)

India’s U19 World Cup 2022 star Nishant Sindhu. Pic: ICC

Nishant Sindhu was part of India’s U19 squad that won the World Cup held in the West Indies earlier this year.

Sindhu was a key member of the squad, scoring a crucial half-century (50*) in the final against England, playing a massive role in India’s four-wicket win.

The left-handed batter and left-arm spinner has made an impact for Haryana in their recent Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Baroda, which ended in a draw. He scored 110 in the first innings and also claimed three wickets. A good utility all-rounder and a very good purchase for ₹60 lakh.

Shaik Rasheed (6/10)

Like Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed was also part of India’s U19 World Cup 2022 squad. And like Sindhu, he too scored a half-century in the final. Prior to that, he had also starred in the semi-finals against Australia, smashing 94 off 108 balls.

The 18-year-old right-handed batter scored 159 runs in five innings for the Rayalaseema Kings in APL 2022. He scored 37* off 27 for Andhra against Nagaland in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 on his T20 debut.

Another good purchase for CSK at ₹20 lakh.

Ajinkya Rahane (5/10)

Ajinkya Rahane batting for KKR. Pic: BCCI

Chennai’s decision to purchase veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane for ₹50 lakh did not get favorable reviews from many experts and fans.

The franchise was trolled on Twitter, with many users comparing the move to CSK’s decision to purchase Cheteshwar Pujara for the same price at the IPL 2021 auction.

The right-handed batter made an impressive start for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022, scoring 44 in the franchise’s win over Chennai in their opener in Mumbai. However, he couldn’t build on his form and missed the second half of the competition due to a hamstring injury.

Rahane is fresh off a double hundred in the Ranji Trophy. It remains to be seen if he still has the skills to make an impact in the IPL.

Bhagath Varma (4/10)

Young Hyderabad off-spinner Bhagath Varma has played only one List-A match so far. He has featured in five T20s, in which he has claimed only two wickets, but at a good economy of 5.81.

Varma is among the many upcoming talents CSK have always been keen to groom. The 24-year-old, who was purchased for ₹20 lakh, was with the franchise during IPL 2022 as well.

