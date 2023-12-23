Ranking CSK's buys at IPL 2024 Auction

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a prolific outing during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Dubai on December 19. The defending champions went into the event with one of the biggest purses courtesy of releasing Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu after the 2023 season.

In the end, CSK walked away having rectified all of the areas following the retention, and have assembled a balanced and formidable squad. The franchise bought a total of six players at the auction, spending a total of ₹30.40 crore.

They were also in the bidding war for several other prominent names, but they will be satisfied with the players they were able to place the winning bids for. Chennai have roped in names that will be in contention for the playing XI while also setting up a base for the future as well, with a transition period being imminent.

On that note, let us rank all of CSK's buys at IPL 2024 Auction.

#1 Rachin Ravindra (₹1.8 crore; 9/10)

The New Zealand all-rounder was one of the bargain purchases of the entire auction. Several expected Rachin Ravindra to fetch a huge amount considering his skill set, style of play, as well as his recent form. He had a phenomenal 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, scoring 578 runs and ending up as the fourth leading run-scorer of the tournament.

CSK made the opening bid for the player, expressing their intention, and warded off the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to secure his services.

Considering the price, it is an excellent deal for CSk as he is a player who will come in handy for the franchise right now as well as in the future. Only his shaky T20 record so far and his inexperience, in general, hold him back from being the perfect signing.

He has a valuable opportunity to get into the T20 groove as he has been named as Kane Williamson's replacement in New Zealand's upcoming home T20I series against Bangladesh.

#2 Shardul Thakur (₹4 crore; 9/10)

Shardul Thakur had to part ways with CSK following a prolific 2021 season. He had stints with the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but was far from the player he was at CSK.

The all-rounder's record under MS Dhoni speaks volumes, and claiming another Indian bowler was crucial for CSK as well. Attaining Thakur for just ₹4 crore was yet another prolific deal at the auction floor, and it helps the playing XI in so many ways from batting depth to the inclusion of another overseas bowler.

He is bound to click returning to an environment he thrived in, and as a result, it marks yet another near-perfect signing for CSK.

#3 Daryl Mitchell (₹14 crore; 7/10)

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming stated following the auction that Daryl Mitchell was their primary target. The franchise only entered the bidding war after the ₹12 crore mark and pipped both DC and PBKS to secure the services of the all-rounder.

Mitchell comes in as the perfect fit for CSK as they look to mend their middle order. following Ambati Rayudu's departure and Moeen Ali's declining stock. The strong New Zealand connection at the franchise also helps things to an extent.

The only prospect that drags the deal down is the price. However, from a different standpoint, CSK could potentially afford to spend that much considering they had a large purse with limited slots to fill. The franchise would be hoping that Mitchell's acquisition does not end up like their association with Ben Stokes.

#4 Sameer Rizvi (₹8.40 crore; 8/10)

Sameer Rizvi was touted as one of the uncapped players to watch out for, but the price tag ended up being something unprecedented. ₹8.40 crore for a player who has only played 11 T20s might seem a bit of a stretch, but once again, CSK could well afford it.

The addition of Rizvi completes CSK's middle-order rebuild, and the youngster could realistically have a shot at playing consistently because of the impact player rule.

All in all, considering the undisputable talent, and his age, it seems a solid signing for the franchise.

#5 Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crore; 7/10)

The Bangladesh pacer was a surprise purchase by the CSK, but in hindsight, it makes sense. With Pathirana being sort of a flight risk in terms of injuries with his action, CSK need to have another death bowler ready to step up.

Mustafizur Rahman will be quite the handful on the Chennai surface and in terms of death bowling, he is a relatively reliable candidate, as well as experienced. Coupled with the price tag of ₹2 crore, it is a solid deal for the defending champions.

#6 Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh; 6/10)

Another area that CSK wanted to invest in was a wicketkeeper. Although not an issue that needs instant addressing with MS Dhoni and Devon Conway capable candidates with the gloves in the squad, but not an avoidable one either.

While other franchises scrambled over for big wicket-keeping names, CSK chose to fill the void for now with Avanish Rao Aravelly. The 18-year-old has been selected in the squad for the 2024 U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Since there are a lot of unknowns about this particular signing, it is an average one, but one that CSK hopes will fire when required.

Who was CSK's best acquisition at the IPL 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.

