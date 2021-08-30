Ranking Indian captains' Test batting stats in England in the 21st century

Over the years, India’s tours of England have often been looked upon as the final frontier. Not just because the Three Lions have historically been a good side on their home patch, but also because the conditions in England are diametrically opposite to those found in India.

So whenever Indian teams have traveled to the United Kingdom, they’ve been tested to the hilt, both mentally and tactically. However, these series haven’t been as frequent, meaning that India contested a Test rubber against England only five times in the 21st century before the current series.

While Sourav Ganguly led India in 2002 and galvanized the side to come away with a 1-1 stalemate, Rahul Dravid went one better in 2007, crafting an impressive 1-0 triumph.

In 2011, though, things came crashing down under MS Dhoni, with India subjected to a 4-0 whitewash against an England side that was at the peak of its powers. Three years later, a similar fate awaited India and though they registered a historic victory at Lord’s, they were thumped 3-1 in the remainder of the series.

In 2018, things looked slightly better for India, with Virat Kohli captaining a relatively strong Indian side. However, they still succumbed to a convincing 4-1 reverse – something that flattered the hosts a little but something that they deserved for outplaying India for large stretches.

As always, the Indian captain’s performance during such rubbers has been scrutinized. The same has happened this time too, with Kohli not being among the runs. So as the caravan prepares to head to London again for the 4th Test, the time is perhaps ripe to delve deeper into history and see how former Indian skippers and Kohli have performed with the bat in England.

(Note: All stats used are from before the 4th Test at The Oval, starting on 2nd September 2021, and are from the 21st century)

#4 Virat Kohli – 908 runs at 33.62

The current Indian captain, arguably one of the greatest Indian batters to have graced English territory in the 21st century, currently has the worst batting average of all Indian captains to have toured England this century. While those numbers could be skewed due to James Anderson’s brilliance, the bare fact remains that Kohli simply hasn’t been up to the mark when playing in England.

Hence, it is looking increasingly likely that the 2018 series, where he plundered 593 runs, including two tons and three half centuries, was an aberration. Before and after it, Kohli’s old shortcomings – him poking at deliveries outside off stump – have resurfaced. With him also leading the side this time out, India find themselves in a massive pickle.

As far as his overall numbers are concerned, they are pretty poor for a batter of Kohli’s class and stature. He has scored 778 runs in 27 innings, of which 593 (in 10 innings) came in the 2018 rubber. On other occasions, he has been more bust than boom, meaning that India haven’t been accorded the middle-order solidity they crave.

There are still two Tests remaining in the current series, and for some parts during his second innings vigil at Headingley, Kohli showed signs that he had learned from his mistakes. His dismissal to Ollie Robinson on Day 4, though, didn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

The lanky English pacer wrecked India’s middle order with a fifer at Headingley.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Robinson pic.twitter.com/6h3axD70hd — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 28, 2021

And unless something changes drastically at The Oval and at Old Trafford over the next couple of weeks, Kohli will continue to remain at the foot of this particular list.

#3 MS Dhoni - 778 runs at 37.04

When this list was compiled, plenty would’ve felt that MS Dhoni would’ve been the Indian captain with the worst batting average in England. Not just because the former wicket-keeper regularly looked ungainly when batting in bowler-friendly conditions, but also because his lack of hundreds in SENA countries has been much publicized.

However, there is no escaping the fact that Dhoni was a frequent contributor to the runs India scored in England. While in 2011 and 2014, they didn’t quite have the desired effect as India folded to comprehensive series reverses, he certainly left his mark in the 2007 rubber. To an extent, it was his knock at Lord’s that set the ball rolling for what was to follow.

Dhoni single-handedly saved the Test for India under dark skies, with only S Sreesanth for company. He farmed the strike brilliantly and forged a 19-run last-wicket stand, ensuring that the pacer only faced 7 off the 30 deliveries during the partnership.

Two games later, at The Oval, Dhoni was at his belligerent best when he bludgeoned 91 off 82 balls – an innings that was studded with nine fours and four sixes.

Dhoni, despite common perception, was perhaps more reliable in England than people give him credit for. And while his technique isn’t something that one would ordinarily want to teach youngsters, he certainly found a way (at times) to keep the English onslaught at bay and negotiate a slightly safer passage for India.

#2 Sourav Ganguly – 600 runs at 54.54

Back in 2002, India had just started becoming a force under Sourav Ganguly’s stewardship. The memorable victory in Kolkata against Australia had happened just a year earlier and they built on that momentum, with the series against England in 2002 solidifying their credentials.

Ganguly, from a personal standpoint, enjoyed quite a fruitful series as he played a pivotal role in India’s success at Headingley. When batting first, Ganguly produced an impactful innings – a knock of 128 off 167 balls, which was studded with 14 fours and three sixes.

Not only did the essay ensure that India drove home the advantage fashioned by Dravid, but it also batted England out of the game completely. Eventually, the hosts suffered an innings defeat – something that highlights India’s dominance in that particular match.

Apart from that, Ganguly scored 223 more runs in five innings, meaning that he ended the series with 351 runs at an average of 58.5. Five years later, Ganguly didn’t quite scale the heights he did in 2002 but still contributed well, notching up two fifties en route to 249 runs in the series at an average of 49.8.

More importantly, Ganguly, through his weight of runs, ensured that he wasn’t on the losing side in a series against England in the 21st century. And that, in itself, is a huge achievement considering how strong the Three Lions have been at home.

#1 Rahul Dravid – 1189 runs at 69.94

In 2007, not many people had given India a chance to upstage England. 2007, at least before the England series, was remembered for India’s ignominious World Cup exit under Rahul Dravid. However, things took a turn for the better post the tour of England.

After Dhoni helped India scrap to a draw at Lord’s, the visitors turned on the style at Trent Bridge. Zaheer Khan was in his element and Dravid led the side with distinction to seal a brilliant victory. A game later, India closed out the series at The Oval courtesy of another draw and wrote their own chapter in cricketing folklore.

On the personal front, Dravid wasn’t quite at his best in 2007, only accumulating 126 runs in six innings at an average of 25.20. Apart from highlighting his poor form at the time, it also illustrates just how dominant Dravid was on other English tours, for he stands head and shoulders above his peers in this list.

Overall, Dravid scored 1189 runs on English shores and did that at an average of 69.94. He also scored 6 centuries – the highest of any Indian batter in the 21st century – and complemented it with two fifties.

Even on India’s wretched 2011 tour, when every Indian batter struggled, Dravid stood tall, stitching together 3 centuries despite having to bat in different positions. In 2002, he was just as impressive, as he was the glue around which the likes of Ganguly, Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag functioned.

So there is no denying that Dravid, in terms of batting numbers, has been the best Indian captain to have toured England in the 21st century. His captaincy, meanwhile, wasn't shabby too, for he remains the only skipper to have guided India to a series win so far this century.

And after what happened to India at Headingley, one reckons they would give an arm and a leg to have Dravid in the mix now!

Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that’s as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 28, 2021

