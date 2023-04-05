Ranking IPL teams with the most followers on Instagram

The IPL teams are among the most popular franchises in the cricket world. Very few teams have as many fans as the IPL teams. The fact that even the two entrants in the Indian Premier League last year have crossed the 1 million followers mark on Instagram highlights the craze for IPL teams.

Over the last 15 years, the IPL teams have built a massive fan following with their top-quality performances as well as excellent brand-building skills. The 10 current IPL teams have a total of more than 50 million followers on Instagram.

In this listicle, we will take a look at the rankings of the 10 teams based on their Instagram followers.

#10 Lucknow Super Giants - 1.8 million followers

The Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest number of followers among all IPL franchises. 1.8 million fans follow them on Instagram. The team made its debut last year and finished in the top 4.

Big names like KL Rahul, Gautam Gambhir, Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra and Nicholas Pooran are associated with this team. Their fanbase should grow quickly in the coming years.

#9 Gujarat Titans - 2.1 million followers

Gujarat Titans (GT) have gained more Instagram followers than the Lucknow Super Giants although both teams joined the IPL in the same year. One of the main reasons behind it is that GT won the 2022 edition of the league.

Besides, GT are home to three of the most popular cricketers on social media - Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. Hence, they crossed the 2 million followers mark quickly.

#8 Punjab Kings - 2.8 million followers

Punjab Kings (PBKS) made their IPL debut in 2008 and have been a part of the league in every season played so far. Yet, they have less than 3 million followers on Instagram.

Perhaps the failure to win an IPL trophy and the constant chopping and changing in the squad has impacted their fanbase. PBKS have 2.8 million followers right now.

#7 Rajasthan Royals - 2.9 million followers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the inaugural season of the IPL. They were suspended from the league in 2015 and returned in 2018 with a new group of owners. RR have worked hard to build a fanbase after their return.

They have 2.9 million followers on Instagram. The Royals should cross the 3 million mark by the end of IPL 2023.

#6 Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 million followers

Despite joining the IPL in 2013, Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to gain more followers than some of the original teams. SRH recently completed 3 million followers on Instagram.

The Hyderabad-based franchise have a loyal fanbase. Although the team has not performed well in recent seasons, the fans have always backed SRH.

#5 Delhi Capitals - 3.5 million followers

Delhi Capitals have not won the IPL trophy, but they have been performing consistently ever since the team underwent an ownership change. Earlier, the team was known as Delhi Daredevils, but in 2019, they changed it to Delhi Capitals.

Fan following of Delhi has increased after the change in ownership. They currently have 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

#4 Kolkata Knight Riders - 3.9 million followers

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are among the Top 4 most-followed teams on Instagram. KKR have almost 4 million followers on the social media platform.

While the Knight Riders team has performed well on the field, a considerable number of fans also support the team because of their owner Shah Rukh Khan.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10.3 million followers

Only three IPL teams have more than 10 million followers on Instagram. One of them is the team from Bangalore - Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB are yet to win an IPL championship, but they have managed to build a huge fanbase.

The likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers entertained the fans a lot while playing for RCB. Also, the most-followed Asian on Instagram, Virat Kohli plays for this franchise in the league.

#2 Chennai Super Kings - 11.4 million followers

Chennai Super Kings narrowly missed out on the first place in this list. The four-time champions have 11.4 million followers on Instagram. They made their debut in 2008 and have qualified for the playoffs in almost every season they have played.

MS Dhoni is one of the main reasons behind CSK's success on the field and on social media as well. A lot of fans support Chennai because of Dhoni.

#1 Highest followers among IPL teams: Mumbai Indians - 11.5 million followers

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians hold the number one position on this list as well. MI have won the highest number of IPL trophies. They are home to big names like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Over the years, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, Harbhajan Singh, Andrew Symonds, Shaun Pollock, Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga have also represented this franchise. MI's brand-building is unmatched among IPL teams, and the same reflects on their Instagram follower count.

