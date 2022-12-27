Ranking KKR's buys at the IPL 2023 auction

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished seventh in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They won six out of eight games and fell four short of fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The two-time IPL champions did some good business at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23, to strengthen their squad ahead of the next season.

Overall, the Knight Riders signed eight players at the auction. They went with a purse of ₹7.05 crore and returned with ₹1.65 crore and three slots unfilled.

KKR signed the Bangladesh duo of Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan along with veteran Namibia all-rounder David Weise. The franchise has also made a smart move to rope in in-form wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeeshan for ₹90 lakh.

They also traded in New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and young Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction.

Players purchased by KKR at IPL 2023 auction: N. Jagadeesan (₹90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (₹60 lakh), Suyash Sharma (₹20 lakh), David Wiese (₹1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (₹20 lakh), Litton Das (₹50 lakh), Mandeep Singh (₹50 lakh), Shakib Al Hasan (₹1.5 crore).

Following the conclusion of the IPL 2023 auction, we rank KKR's buys.

N. Jagadeesan - (9/10)

Narayan Jagadeesan was one of the most sought-after uncapped wicketkeeper-batters ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter grabbed the limelight after a record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy where he smacked 830 runs, including five consecutive centuries, in just eight innings at a strike rate of 125.38 and an average of 138.33.

KKR struggled badly due to a lack of quality wicketkeeper-batters last season. They tried Sheldon Jackson and Baba Indrajith but failed to seize the opportunity.

Besides being a dependable batting option, Jagadeesan is also pretty safe behind the wickets. Kolkata has done a smart job by acquiring his services for a mere ₹90 lakh, which is also their best buy of the auction.

Shakib Al Hasan - 8.5/10

Senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was picked up by the Knight Riders at his base price of ₹1.5 crore after he went unsold in the first round.

An old warhorse, the Bangladesh all-rounder has been part of KKR's two title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014. He played a calm knock alongside Manoj Tiwary to take the Kolkata-based side home in the 2012 final.

An experienced campaigner, Shakib is very economical with the ball in Asian conditions. He is also very handy with the bat and can be rotated according to the situation of the game.

Getting a player of his caliber for ₹1.5 crore is an extremely good deal and the franchise would surely benefit from it.

David Wiese - 7/10

Born in South Africa, David Wiese has represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past. He joined RCB in 2015 and played 14 games that season but featured in just one match the following year. In 15 IPL matches so far, the all-rounder has scored 127 runs and picked up 16 wickets.

Wiese, 37, is a T20 globetrotter, having played in various leagues. He is a very good option with the ball and can also play the long handle when necessary. The lanky cricketer has over 250 T20 wickets and has scored 3666 runs at a strike rate of 144.47.

The former Proteas all-rounder, who was signed for ₹1 crore, will help the team strike a balance.

Kulwant Khejroliya - 6.5/10

The left-arm fast bowler from Rajasthan burst onto the scene with his searing pace. He soon made an impact on the domestic circuit and his stocks were on the rise.

Kulwant Khejroliya was snapped by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 and played five games over the next two seasons, picking up three wickets.

The 30-year-old is expected to add variety to KKR's pace attack that already has Lockie Ferguson and his pace will come in handy with the new ball.

Mandeep Singh - 6/10

A hard-hitting, top-order batter, Mandeep Singh has been a part of various franchises in the past. Despite being immensely talented, the cricketer from Punjab has struggled for consistency.

However, he can play big shots right from the start, which will be a good addition for KKR, who struggled for quick-fire starts last season.

Litton Das - 5.5/10

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter, who was roped in for ₹50 lakh at the auction, has been in breathtaking form of late. He played a couple of short cameos in the ODI series against India. An aggressive batter, Litton Das has a wide range of shots in his kitty.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Dinajpur, will hope to make a mark in his first IPL stint if given an opportunity.

Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma - 4.5/10

Vaibhav Arora, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the past, made his IPL debut in 2022 for the Punjab Kings. He played five games and picked up three wickets, but was expensive, going at a rate of 9.20.

However, he can swing the ball both ways and will strengthen KKR's bench strength. He will also learn a great deal, sharing the dressing room with Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson among others.

Suyash Sharma, on the other hand, is an unknown commodity in the IPL. However, the leg-spinner from Delhi is quite famous on Delhi's U19 circuit and is a regular wicket-taker. He can come in handy on the turning tracks of Eden Gardens.

It will be a learning curve for the 19-year-old, who will make a mark if given an opportunity.

