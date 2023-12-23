Ranking MI's buys at IPL 2024 Auction

With the dust settling in on the 2024 IPL auction, several experts and fans have been busy ranking the ten squads based on their balance, auction moves, and other parameters.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were among the best franchises in making shrewd acquisitions during the auction to strengthen an already solid roster. Despite the on-field performances eventually dictating the tournament outcome, buying the right players to cover any holes in the squad at the auction cannot be underestimated.

In that sense, MI have constantly ranked high and it is one of the primary reasons behind their tremendous success. However, the franchise boasting a joint record of five IPL titles has struggled over the past three seasons to match their run from 2013 to 2020.

Following back-to-back triumphs in 2019 and 2020, the side missed the playoffs in the subsequent two editions before being eliminated in the second qualifier this year.

Yet, a busy off-season with the trade for the return of Hardik Pandya and the unsung Romario Shepherd, followed by an excellent auction, has MI among the heavy favorites to dominate the upcoming IPL season.

In saying that, let us further analyze and rank all of MI's buys at the IPL 2024 auction.

#1 Gerald Coetzee - 9/10

South African pace-bowling sensation Gerald Coetzee was among the steals of the 2024 IPL auction. With a base price of ₹2 crore, the 23-year-old was among the few players expected to touch the ₹10 crore mark.

Yet, thanks to the auction dynamics, MI waited for their opportunity to chomp at the bit and acquired Coetzee for only ₹5 crore.

Despite making his international debut only this year, the Proteas speedster caught everyone's attention with sensational bowling displays in the recent ODI World Cup.

Coetzee finished as the tournament's fifth-leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps in only eight outings. He also boasts an outstanding T20 record, averaging under 20 in 42 games.

With the ability to also add valuable runs in the lower order and bowl a skiddy line and length, Coetzee is the perfect white-ball package.

Add to that the Wankhade track assisting pace and bounce, and the South African pacer could make merry with the ball in hand.

#2 Dilshan Madushanka - 8.5 /10

Another terrific overseas buy from the Mumbai Indians was that of Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka. Despite a base price of only ₹50 Lakh, MI's acquisition of him at ₹4.60 crore remains a bargain.

While Jason Behrendorff is among the best T20 powerplay bowlers, Madushanka can swing the new ball and nail the yorkers at the death overs, making him the complete package.

In a dismal World Cup campaign for Sri Lanka, the 23-year-old was the lone shining light. Madushanka finished third on the wicket-taking charts with 21 scalps in nine games, including a four-wicket haul and a fifer.

Mumbai fans should be well aware of the Sri Lankan's prowess as he castled Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2023 World Cup clash en route to a five-wicket haul at the Wankhede Stadium.

In Jasprit Bumrah, Coetzee and Madushanka, MI have three of the top five wicket-takers from the recently-concluded World Cup.

#3 Shreyas Gopal - 8.5 /10

Shreyas Gopal returns for a second stint with MI.

One of MI's apparent missing links in their squad was the lack of depth in the spin bowling department. While Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya performed admirably last season, it remained a concern area for the franchise compared to the other top-tier sides.

It makes MI's acquisition of Shreyas Gopal one of the sleeper picks of the auction, with the Karnataka-born leg-spinner part of the franchise for a second stint.

The 30-year-old was part of the MI squad from 2014 to 2017 but played only six games and picked up seven wickets. His returns dwindled after outstanding 2018 and 2019 seasons for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the point where he was unsold in the 2023 auction.

However, Gopal enjoyed a successful recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) season, picking up 12 wickets in seven outings at an average of 16.08.

Still in the prime of his career, Gopal could rejuvenate his IPL career, having been bought by MI for only ₹20 lakh, and strengthen their spin arsenal in the upcoming season.

#4 Mohammad Nabi - 8/10

MI identified the lack of a specialist off-spinner and a spin-bowling all-rounder as another minor flaw in their squad and addressed it with the acquisition of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi for ₹1.5 crore.

At 38, Nabi is still going strong in white-ball cricket for Afghanistan and in several leagues around the globe. With eight wickets at an economy of 4.13 in the recent World Cup, Nabi helped Afghanistan punch above their weight with four wins in nine games.

The veteran all-rounder also has prior IPL experience, having played 17 games between 2017 and 2021.

Apart from his miserly off-spin bowling, Nabi is also a destructive batter in the death overs and could be the perfect fit between MI's devastating top six and the world-class pace attack.

#5 Anshul Kamboj - 7.5 /10

Pace-bowling all-rounders are arguably the most valuable commodity in a squad, and MI boasts the best among Indian players in Hardik Pandya.

Yet, considering his injury history, MI smartly went for Haryana all-rounder Anshul Kamboj and bought him at his base price of ₹20 lakh. The 23-year-old recently impressed in the SMAT, picking up seven wickets at an average of 17.14 and an economy of 7.05.

His overall T20 numbers speak volumes about his all-round abilities, with the medium pacer averaging 15.09 with the ball and 22 with the bat in nine games.

Kamboj was also part of the RCB setup as a net bowler and has spoken highly of Virat Kohli and his work ethic.

#6 Nuwan Thushara - 7.5 /10

It was only fair MI signed the player which many consider as heir apparent to Lasith Malinga.

One of the surprising signings of the 2024 auction was MI signing a relatively unknown Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara for ₹4.8 crore.

With a bowling action and skill set resembling the franchise's bowling coach Lasith Malinga, Thushara and MI could be a match made in cricketing heaven.

Following an excellent Lanka Premier League (LPL) campaign, the 29-year-old starred with the ball in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 competition. Thushara finished as the second leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps in nine games at a remarkable average of 12.30.

Thushara made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka last year and has picked up six wickets in five games. He has also bagged over 100 wickets in the shortest format at an average of under 18, with three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

#7 Shivalik Sharma - 7/10

Gujarat-born Shivalik Sharma was among MI's final pieces to the puzzle, with the franchise adding to their reserves with this ₹20 lakh acquisiton.

A hard-hitting left-handed batter at the lower order, the 25-year-old played vital cameos for Baroda in the recently-concluded SMAT. The youngster played in all 10 games and scored at a strike rate of over 134 with an average of almost 20.

He played a role in Baroda advancing to the final, with the ability to also occasionally roll his arm over as a leg-break bowler.

#8 Naman Dhir - 7/10

Punjab's Naman Dhir was another low-key pickup at ₹20 lakh that could pay dividends in case of an injury or lack of form for a starting player.

While his white-ball record isn't much to write home about, the 23-year-old averages 41.70 in first-class cricket. The youngster can also send down a few off-spinners, evidenced by his 32 overs of bowling and three wickets in eight red-ball games for his state.

