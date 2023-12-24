Ranking RR's buys at IPL 2024 Auction 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is the first-ever team to win the coveted IPL Trophy in 2008. However, they have failed to win the trophy again.

RR made wholesome changes before the IPL 2024 auction and released as many as nine players before the auction, including the experienced duo of Joe Root and Jason Holder. RR traded in Avesh Khan for Devdutt Padikkal from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The franchise had a limited purse of Rs. 14.50 crores going into the 2024 IPL auction and acquired the following five players:

Rovman Powell (Rs. 5.40 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 5.80 crore), Nandre Burger (Rs. 50 lakhs), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Rs. 40 lakhs ) and Abid Mushtaq (Rs. 20 lakhs).

On that note, below is the ranking of the five players acquired by RR during the auction:

#1 Rowman Powell (9/10)

The Windies skipper in the shortest format is the perfect pick for the RR franchise. Powell is a utility cricketer who plays the perfect role of the aggressor with the bat in the death overs, is an excellent outfielder, and can roll his arm over if and when needed.

Powell has an astounding strike rate of 146.02 in 15 IPL innings and could be the perfect finisher for RR. He could be their best bet coming in to bat at number five and a dangerous batsman in the death overs.

Along with Shimron Hetmyer, Powell can deliver strong finishes to the Rajasthan-based franchise in the 2024 season.

#2 Shubham Dubey (8/10)

The IPL 2024 auction turned out to be a red-letter day in the life of Shubham Dubey who comes from a humble background. RR paid a sum of Rs. 5.80 crores to acquire Dubey for the IPL 2024 season.

For the record, Dubey is a left-handed middle-order batter who had a stellar season in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored 222 runs in seven matches at an astonishing strike rate of 187.28 and an average of 73.76.

Dubey along with Powell and/or Shimron Hetmyer will look to provide the finishing touches to the RR innings.

#3 Nandre Burger (7/10)

Burger made his debut against India in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series. He picked up five wickets in the ODIs and a solitary wicket in the T20Is.

The left-arm speedster has a decent record in domestic T20s and has picked up 52 wickets in 44 matches at an excellent average of 21.42 and a decent economy rate of 7.40.

He can be a part of the playing XI if Trent Boult is unfit or has a bad patch with the ball.

#4 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (6.5/10)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is an experienced batter in the English domestic circuit. In 167 T20 innings, he has scored 4423 runs at a strike rate of 140.59 with one century and 33 half-centuries.

Cadmore has tasted success in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and will look to impress in his first outing in the IPL.

#5 Abid Mushtaq (6.5/10)

Mushtaq has made rapid strides in domestic cricket. The left-arm orthodox spinner from Jammu & Kashmir has picked up 25 wickets in 29 matches at an average of 23.80 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.16.

IPL 2024 will provide a big opportunity for Mushtaq to showcase his talent on the big stage and make a name for himself.

