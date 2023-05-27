Ranking Shubman Gill's 3 centuries in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) star opener Shubman Gill has been the talk of the town in 2023, especially over the past week. The supremely talented batsman scored three centuries in his last four innings and led GT into the final of IPL 2023.

Despite having an impressive first 11 games of the season, with four half-centuries, Gill had failed to convert them into three-digit scores. However, the 23-year-old finally broke through against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad with his maiden IPL ton and hasn't looked back since.

He followed his blistering knock against SRH with another sensational century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The right-handed batter then delivered the death blow to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in qualifier 2 with his third IPL century in two weeks.

With his scintillating performances, Gill has also taken the lead in the Orange Cap list with 851 runs at an average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156.43.

The batting sensation has also displayed impeccable form in International cricket, with an average of over 60 across formats in 2023, including five centuries in 17 matches.

The star opener will look to carry his magnificent form into the final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

As we look ahead to the grand finale, let us look back and rank Shubman Gill's three centuries in IPL 2023.

#1 129 off 60 balls vs. MI

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's best knock of his IPL career came against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After inclement weather delayed the start of the marquee game, Gujarat Titans were inserted into bat in the high-pressure knockout contest.

The 23-year-old opener took his time to see off the new ball and get set before exploding in the second half of his innings. Gill reached his half-century in 32 balls with only two sixes.

However, what followed soon after was an explosive bit of batsmanship that demoralized the entire MI bowling attack with stroke play of the highest order. The Punjabi batsman scored 79 off the 28 balls with eight sixes in that span.

Gill finished with 129 from 60 deliveries, leading GT to a daunting 233-3 in their 20 overs. He also broke several IPL playoff records with the sublime innings, including that of the highest score in a playoff match.

#2 104* off 52 balls vs. RCB

Shubman Gill's first IPL century in a run-chase came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in front of a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Coming off his maiden IPL century against SRH in GT's last game, the expectations from the in-form opener were sky high, entering the contest against RCB.

In a must-win game for RCB, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli put on a batting exhibition for the Bangalore crowd, scoring a magnificent unbeaten 101 off 61 balls.

Chasing a daunting 198 for victory, Gill scored a sparkling century off 52 deliveries, one-upping Kohli's century in the first innings to silence the Bangalore fans.

Gill's breathtaking knock included five 4's and eight maximums as he treated the RCB bowlers with utter disdain and eliminated them from playoff qualification.

#3 101 off 58 balls vs. SRH

Shubman Gill's maiden IPL ton came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Gujarat Titans' penultimate game of the league stage in Ahmedabad.

The Indian opener had plenty of starts and half-centuries throughout the season, including an unbeaten 93 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). But he had failed to break through and score his first century.

However, Gill appeared a man on a mission against SRH as he eased his way to a classy 101 off 58 deliveries on a tacky batting track to help GT score 188/9 in their 20 overs.

In reply, SRH could only muster up 154/9 in their 20 overs as GT officially qualified for the playoffs with the victory.

Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting display which provided a glimpse into his upcoming innings.

