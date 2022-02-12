Ranking SRH's buys on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) started slow on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction but soon got into the thick of the action.

They ended up making 10 purchases on the first day of the auction in Bengaluru, taking their full squad strength to 13 players that includes their three retentions -- Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was their most expensive buy at the IPL 2022 auction, at ₹10.75 crore.

They also spent heavily on all-rounder Washington Sundar (₹8.75 crore) and top-order batter Rahul Tripathi (₹8.50 crore).

Their remaining purchases saw them get back a strong core of players that used to play for them in the previous seasons.

They got back all-rounder Abhishek Sharma for ₹6.50 crore, and the pace bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan for ₹4.20 crore and ₹4 crore, respectively.

Young batter Priyam Garg was bought at a bargain of ₹20 lakh.

They also bolstered their pace attack with Kartik Tyagi for ₹4 crore and recruited two inexpensive spinners in Shreyas Gopal (₹70 lakh) and J Suchith (₹20 lakh). Suchith was another player who was with them in IPL 2021.

They have ₹20.15 crore left in their kitty to spend tomorrow as they will look to fill up their squad. They can buy as many as 12 more players.

While some of their 10 buys are certainly value for money, there are some players they may have overspent on, or could have avoided going after.

Below, we try to rank them based on their ability and potential as well as the amount spent on them.

We rank SRH's buys on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction:

#10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a key part of India's bowling attack -- and that of SRH -- for many years, his form of late has been on the wane. His pace has dropped considerably, and he no longer looks the threat he was earlier.

He seems to have lost his finesse with the new ball, a quality that made him such a danger man for the opposition for so many years, while his death overs bowling also seems to lack bite now.

And with the other pacers they have in their squad now, he might not be a guaranteed first-team player.

#9 J Suchith

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner does not have the best IPL record. He has played just 17 matches in the tournament, picking up 12 wickets in all.

He averages 38 with the ball and has proven expensive, having an economy rate of 8.88.

Last season, he played two matches for SRH, and did not pick up a wicket in either.

He is likely to have been bought only as a squad player and will spend most of the season on the bench.

#8 Shreyas Gopal

Since 2018, Shreyas Gopal has been a prominent feature in the IPL, playing more than 10 matches in all but the last season in which he was relegated to the Rajasthan Royals bench.

However, for a player with his kind of experience in the IPL, he does not seem to merit the role of the lead spinner in a team, and currently, he is SRH's only leg-spinner in the squad.

For a team that was used to the exploits of Rashid Khan, Gopal is a definite downgrade, and unless they are looking to go after some of the unsold spinners in the accelerated bidding round tomorrow, they may be in trouble in the spin department.

#7 Priyam Garg

SRH had snapped up Priyam Garg after the 2020 U-19 World Cup, where he captained India, but he has failed to really shine in the IPL.

They have shown their faith by buying him again in the IPL 2022 auction, and look set to back him, but he needs to show a marked improvement to become a permanent fixture in the team.

While the 21-year-old played 14 matches in IPL 2020, he only got five games last season.

While he has plenty of potential, he does not look ready to be in their first team just yet.

#6 Nicholas Pooran

For long, Nicholas Pooran's potential has been talked about, but the left-handed swashbuckler has failed to live up to the hype.

Whether it be for the West Indies or for his various franchises, Pooran has failed to deliver on a consistent basis.

SRH went big for the wicketkeeper-batter, spending ₹10.75 crore on him, but with only Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi as experienced batters alongside him, it is doubtful that he can live up to his price tag and deliver wins for the team for a sustained period of time.

#5 Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, 21, is yet another youngster that SRH have been grooming since he was traded in from Delhi Capitals in 2020.

They spent quite a hefty amount on the uncapped all-rounder, but that decision came on the back of plenty of promise shown by the youngster.

A right-handed batter and an off-spinner, Sharma has impressed in the 22 IPL matches he has played in his career so far.

He is handy with the ball in hand, but it is his ability to hit big shots that sets him apart.

With time on his side, SRH can depend on him to accelerate lower down the order, with his game against spin especially dangerous.

#4 Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi has been reunited with his India U-19 captain Priyam Garg, but more importantly for SRH, he and Umran Malik can form a deadly duo with their raw pace.

Tyagi has impressed in his two seasons for Rajasthan Royals and can only get better with age. At ₹4 crore, he is a great bargain and can prove to be a real asset for the team.

Also, by learning from the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan, as well as bowling coach Dale Steyn, he can hone his death bowling skills to become a better all-phase bowler.

#3 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has emerged as one of India's most sought after spin-bowling all-rounders. He has played in all formats for the country now, and has also been a consistent force in the IPL.

He is accurate and intelligent with his off-spin, and can also be used in the powerplay, giving SRH a lot of options.

He is also quite handy with bat, and while he may need to fine-tune his power-hitting skills -- especially against pace -- he is more than adept at taking on spinners in the middle overs.

#2 T Natarajan

Of all the players SRH got back in the IPL 2022 auction, T Natarajan is definitely the best pick. He was a revelation for them in the 2020 season and provides them with a death bowling option that they sorely lacked in 2021.

Given that a player like Harshal Patel went for ₹10.75 crore, Natarajan is an absolute steal at ₹4 crore as a player who performs the same role.

He had an injury-marred 2021, but back in a setup he is comfortable at, Natarajan is set to continue where he left off when IPL 2022 finally kicks off.

#1 Rahul Tripathi

SRH invested heavily in Rahul Tripathi, but the 30-year-old can be an inspired pick for them.

He is a dasher, whether he plays at the top of the order or in the middle overs, and with Kane Williamson dropping anchor, can be the aggressor racking up quick runs.

He was instrumental in the Kolkata Knight Riders' run to the final in IPL 2021, scoring 397 runs at a strike rate of 140.28.

Given the freedom with the bat, he can be the X-factor for SRH.

