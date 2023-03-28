Ranking all ten team jerseys of IPL 2023

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and fans all over India and the rest of the world are looking forward to the tournament, which features some of the best players in the world.

As the anticipation for the tournament builds, something that captures the attention of fans is the team jerseys. All ten teams have unveiled their jerseys for the upcoming edition. Here, we rank all ten team jerseys in IPL 2023.

#10 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have stuck to the same jersey that they have been using since IPL 2021. The jersey is red in color with patches of gold in some areas. The jersey looks quite similar to the one used by RCB in 2009.

#9 Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR's jersey is not the most attractive one due to the the dull color and poorly curated design. The jersey lacks any sort of flavor and the collar choice is not the smartest one either.

#8 Lucknow Supergiants

#IPL2023 Rate Lucknow Supergiants' jersey on the scale of 1-10

The Lucknow Supergiants have a much better jersey than the one they used last year, which was quite dull. However, the look is spoilt by the sponsor's logos which have been printed on a background.

#7 Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH fans, on a scale of 1-10, where do you rate the new jersey? 🤔



#SunrisersHyderabad #IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad have unveiled their new jersey

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seen in their usual orange color with black sleeves. One negative is the principal sponsor's logo, which should have been printed without the black background.

#6 Rajasthan Royals

The inaugural champions of the IPL have opted for the same pink shade in which they rode their way to the final in 2022. The design is certainly a downgrade from 2022 and the dark color on the sleeves offers a poor contrast.

#5 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals, who will be led by Australian David Warner this year, have not made any major changes to the jersey that they sported in 2022. While the jersey is quite impressive, the principal sponsor's logo could have been placed a little lower.

#4 Mumbai Indians

Cameron Green looks so good in Mumbai Indians jersey. Blue and gold really suits him.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in the tournament, will continue to don a blue jersey with patches of gold. The MI jersey is pretty good but loses points because of the sponsor logo to the right of the team logo. The jersey would have looked much better if the logo was printed without the red background.

#3 Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans



Order your personalised GT jersey on our website NOW - shop.gujarattitansipl.com/product/gt-cus…



This cricketing season, grab your Titans jersey with your own name and number on it!

Gujarat Titans have also retained the jersey that they used in 2022 when they made their IPL debut. The primary color is dark blue and patches of light blue have been used to strike a great contrast. There is also a star above their logo, which symbolizes their title win last year.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

CSK is a team that is synonymous with stability and they have followed the same approach with their jersey over the years. They will be seen in their traditional yellow shade this year too and by now, it has become an IPL classic.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB too have gone with an unchanged jersey apart from the obvious change in sponsor logos. Their jersey is dominated by two colors, bright red and black. The jersey looks extremely classy and RCB will hope that it is a title-winning one.

