Ranking the top 5 teams with the best all-rounders in IPL 2025 ft. RCB

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on Saturday, March 22. The opening match will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing off against their rivals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 18th season of the IPL will showcase a mix of new and familiar faces. Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to victory in the 2024 season, will now be playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Additionally, several players are returning to their former franchises, while others are heading to new teams, promising an exciting couple of months ahead.

As always, the all-rounder plays a pivotal role in shifting the balance of the game. All 10 IPL teams are home to some of the best all-rounders in world cricket. In this article, we’ll rank the top five teams with the most impressive all-rounders in IPL 2025.

Ranking the top 5 teams with the best all-rounders in IPL 2025

#5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a team with a massive fan base, has long struggled to find a consistent match-winning all-rounder who can make a significant impact. However, the 2025 season could mark a turning point as the franchise has secured some exceptional all-round talent in Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Jacob Bethell, and Romario Shepherd.

Krunal is a proven match-winner in the IPL, having played 127 matches, scored 1,647 runs, and taken 76 wickets. England’s Liam Livingstone, known for his explosive batting, has accumulated 939 runs in 39 IPL matches, along with 11 wickets.

RCB have also added promising English talent Jacob Bethell, who has shown considerable potential in his young career. Additionally, they have brought in the versatile West Indian, Romario Shepherd, who can contribute across all aspects of the game. With this dynamic mix of all-rounders, RCB look poised to be a formidable force in IPL 2025.

#4 Mumbai Indians (MI)

The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), had a disappointing 2024 season, finishing at the bottom of the table. However, they will be determined to bounce back in 2025, and in their quest for glory, they have assembled a strong lineup of all-rounders. Leading the charge is their captain, Hardik Pandya.

At 31, Pandya has established himself as a key player, scoring 2,525 runs and taking 64 wickets in 137 IPL matches. MI have also brought in New Zealand's white-ball captain, Mitchell Santner, who will not only spearhead the spin attack but also contribute with the bat.

In addition, they have the explosive Will Jacks, who made a mark with a brilliant century against Gujarat Titans in 2024 and provides another spin option.

South Africa's Corbin Bosch, who impressed in the SA20 2025, is another valuable addition, capable of making a significant impact for MI. Additionally, young talent Raj Angad Bawa is one to watch, offering plenty of potential for the future.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have successfully retained their core players while adding some fresh faces who could make a significant impact.

One area where they are particularly strong is the all-rounder department, with veterans Sunil Narine and Andre Russell leading the way. Narine has scored 1,574 runs and taken 180 wickets in the IPL, while Russell has accumulated 2,482 runs and 115 wickets.

This season, they welcome another West Indian, Rovman Powell, and England’s Moeen Ali. Both players bring IPL experience and have proven themselves as match-winners.

Additionally, KKR have the likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Ramandeep Singh, both of whom are capable of delivering in all aspects of the game. With such depth in their all-rounder department, KKR are poised for another strong season.

#2 Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Still in search of their first IPL title, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have assembled a strong lineup of game-changing all-rounders. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are two standout players, both of whom will be eager to leave their mark this season. These experienced campaigners need no introduction, given their impressive records in both the IPL and international cricket.

Supporting them is Afghanistan’s rising all-rounder, Azmatullah Omarzai, who has quickly made a name for himself. The 24-year-old is currently the top-ranked all-rounder in ODI cricket. Additionally, PBKS has Harpreet Brar, a spin-bowling all-rounder who has impressed over the last few seasons.

To further bolster their squad, they’ve added South Africa’s Marco Jansen and Australia’s Aaron Hardie, both of whom bring valuable skills to the table. With such a wealth of talent, Punjab Kings are well-equipped with all-rounders who can single-handedly change the course of a match.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are fully prepared to target their sixth title, with a squad brimming with talent, especially in the all-rounder department.

The team already features the dynamic Ravindra Jadeja and has strengthened their ranks by bringing in his former teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, creating a formidable partnership that poses a serious threat to their opponents.

Alongside these two match-winning all-rounders, CSK have a wealth of talent in Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, and Jamie Overton. With such a versatile and adaptable roster, capable of stepping up in different situations, CSK boast one of the most powerful all-rounder groups in the 2025 season.

